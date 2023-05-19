Foot Locker shares have plummeted this Friday at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange after the company has presented results that have disappointed investors and analysts. The price has come to sink 27% in the early stages of the market. The company’s accounts show that sales are falling and that sales to get rid of inventories deteriorate margins. In addition, the company has lowered its forecasts for the whole of the year. Its collapse has dragged down Nike and Adidas on the Stock Market.

After a lousy start to the year, the sports shoe chain has lowered the forecasts for the current year, which ends on February 3, 2024, as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He expected a decline in sales of 3.5% to 5.5%, but now he calculates that the fall will be between 6.5% and 8%, despite the fact that the year is 53 weeks old, one more than the above, which is equivalent to an increase of close to 1% in sales.

As if that were not enough, it also expects a deterioration in the gross margin, which will be between 28.6% and 28.8%, partly due to the greater reductions to release the merchandise and partly due to the greater losses from theft.

These negative trends have already been noted at the start of the year. Total sales decreased by 11.4% in the first quarter, to 1,927 million dollars (close to 1,800 million euros), compared to 2,175 million in the same period of the previous year. The company attributes this to the deteriorating economy, lower income tax refunds, and a change in the supplier mix and repositioning of the company. It is a mixture of circumstantial and structural factors that the market has not liked.

More discounts

Gross margin decreased 400 basis points, in part due to higher markdowns compared to the prior year’s historically low levels and an increase in theft losses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 110 basis points as a percentage of sales compared to the prior year. Cost cutting programs were not able to offset the greater weight of general expenses on sales and other costs derived from inflation, wages and technology.

“Following the recent launch of our Lace Up strategy at our Investor Day in March, we are making progress in building a strong foundation to return to sustainable growth beyond this year,” said Mary Dillon, President and CEO, through a statement. “However, our sales have slowed significantly since then, given the difficult macroeconomic environment, which has led us to lower our guidance for the year as we make more aggressive markdowns to both drive demand and manage inventory.”

“Despite challenging near-term trends, we remain committed to our long-term strategy, including making the investments necessary to fuel our Lace Up plan, and remain convinced in our ability to execute on our new strategic imperatives,” he said. concluded.

The results have been so bad that they have even affected the price of the giant Nike, the world leader in sports shoes, and Nike, whose shares have fallen by around 4% after knowing the Foot Locker accounts and forecasts. The chain’s new strategy is to reduce its dependence on Nike as the brand that accounts for more than 70% of its sales.

Foot Locker, with a value of 2,800 million dollars in the stock market, closed last year with some 2,700 stores around the world. It plans to reduce the number to 2,400 by 2026, albeit larger.

