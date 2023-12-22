Foot fire | Huhkaji legend Perparim Hetemaj is moving to Helsinki's vitosdivar

Perparim Hetemaj doesn't even hang studded shoes on a nail.

Football ended his professional career last week in HJK's shirt Perparim Hetemaj will move to the ranks of the Helsinki-based Gilla FC for the next season.

The team, which mainly consists of social media stars and former professional athletes, announced the matter on Friday.

Hetemaj, 37, has played, among other things, 300 matches in the Italian Serie A in his career. Almost 50 games were accumulated in the Finnish national team before Hetemaj ended his national team career already in 2017.

In the year Gilla FC, founded in 2022, played in the six-division last season and ensured its promotion to the top of the league next summer.

Among the former top players, ex-betting league players have already played in Gilla's ranks before Ilari Mettälä and Duarte Tammilehto. The team also includes, among others, an ex-hockey player Siim LiivikFavorite artists Jarre Brand and Ville Galle as well as a slew of famous YouTubers and other youth favorites.