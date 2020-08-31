Who does not like clean, soft and smooth legs. Even though some people think that what to take care of the feet, but tell you that the foot is the first way to check your personality. Your feet give information about you in the same way as your shoes. So always take care of your feet. The faster the legs burst, the faster they can be recovered. Just follow the tips mentioned here and in a week, even the deepest torn legs will become smooth.

How to clean torn feet

First of all take a foot scrub and rub it thoroughly on your very dry feet. Running dry scrubbers will leave your feet torn and rough skin like powder. Keep checking with the hand that there is no rough skin anywhere. When the feet become smooth then wash them with water and wear stocking with any foot cream on it. Do this work at night.

This night cream will make your face glowing overnight

Do this work the next day

You have to give pedicure treatment the next day to the feet softened with cream throughout the night. For this, immerse the feet in such a hot water in the tub. Take some warm water with lukewarm water. Now add hydrogen peroxide half cup, 2 tablespoons shampoo, little Dettol to this water. Now soak the feet in it for 10 minutes. Then rub the ankles with the foot scrub. Also keep a toothbrush and clean the dirt between the deeply torn ankles. If there is pain in the ankles, do not rub too much. Now scrub the feet after getting out of the water and massage it. After this, apply footwear. Cut the cuticles of nails etc. at the same time. So now your feet are clean. Read More: How to make cucumber peel, not smooth, make face pack to get smooth skin



Now give deep treatment to the feet

After cleaning the feet, it comes to the treatment of them. For this you will need two things. First coconut oil or Vaseline and paraffin wax. If there is no paraffin wax, you can also use candle wax.



Immerse feet in paraffin wax

Do deep treatment at night after pedicure. For this, you melt the paraffin wax in a double boiler. Take wax so that it can drown the soles of your foot. Now dip the feet in the melted wax. The wax will look hot but the feet will not burn. If the jam wax starts to freeze a little, then you wear a polythene on both your feet and wear a stocking over it. Now leave it overnight or keep it as long as possible. The next day release the wax and wear stocking so that the dirt does not stick. This is the panacea for torn ankles. You must do this process once a week or on 15 days. This can sometimes be done when the ankles are cured. Read More: Girls with oily skin can be made at home like this by clinger, the difference will be seen in 1 day

This home made skin serum will enhance the complexion by removing blemishes from the face

How to make home made footwear

If you do not have paraffin wax, then you can apply this homemade cream after pedicure. For this, take coconut oil and mix candle wax in it. Now melt it by heating it a little bit. Now fill this melted orul with the help of cotton between the torn legs and massage the entire sole with it. In this case, wear stockings by wearing polythene in both the legs. This foot cream will freeze as it cools, so always apply hot tax and apply it on the feet every night. Just follow these tips, then your torn ankle problem will never come back.