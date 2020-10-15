We often ignore our feet and do not take proper care of them. With this, they start to blow dry and scum on them. Later when our attention goes to these, then we rub them tightly and clean them, which removes the skins of the ankles and then starts bleeding. In such a situation, the pumice stone is considered very useful.

Pumice stone is very comfortable in the market. It is used to remove dirt from the skin. It is very hard, so scrubbing of the ankles makes it very comfortable. Today we will share with you the right way to use Pumic Stone to cure dry and torn ankles …

Benefits of using Pusik Stone



Although this is not a one-time solution, you will start seeing changes in your feet from the first use. If you use it regularly, your feet will become soft and smooth within a few weeks.

How to use pumice stone:



step 1: Take a tub of lukewarm water and add shampoo to it. Any type of essential oil can be added to this water to give better nutrition to your feet and a spa-like feel.

Step 2: Soak your feet in this soapy water for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3: Next, submerge the pumic stone in this soapy water for a few seconds. By doing this, it will be easy to rub on the skin.

Step 4: Take your feet out and using a wet pumice stone, gently rub it in a circular motion for 3-5 minutes. Keep rubbing with the pumice stone until the dead skin and dirt is removed.

Step 5: Now wash the feet with lukewarm water and wipe them dry with towels.

Step 6: Finally apply cream or a moisturizer to your feet. This will moisturize your feet and make them soft and shiny.

How to store pumice stone?



Anything works well only when it is preserved. The same happens with the pumic stone. A pumic stone usually comes with a rope attached. After using it, wash the stone thoroughly and hang it in a dry place. Since the stone has a high probability of collecting bacteria and dirt, it should be sterilized every other week. To do this, soak the pumic stone for 5 minutes in boiling water and allow it to dry completely. This will kill any bacteria and keep your stone effective.

Some questions and answers related to Pumic Stone



1. How often should a pumic stone be used?

Pumic stone can be used 2-3 times a week.

2. How long does a pumic stone last?

Along with cleaning, you should replace the pumice stone every 2 to 3 months. The stone collects bacteria with every use. So, using stone for a long time is not right for your feet.

3. Is Pumik Stone safe for the skin?

Yes, as long as you use it gently on your skin, it is safe to use. If you are putting too much pressure on the skin, it can damage the skin.