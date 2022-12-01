Foolfarm, one of the main Italian venture builders active in the Deeptech Software sector, less than a month after the completion of the 3.5 million capital increase, launches its Garage division

Garage is the business unit of the group Foolfarm which advocates and supports startuppers in building, launching and scaling their startups; the business model is clear and defined.

Fool Farm thus opening its venture building path also to entrepreneurs, projects and startups (pre-seed stage) that arise outside the factory. Garage aims to research and select the best deep-tech startups and, leveraging FoolFarm’s venture building skills, support them in the validation, prototyping, go-to-market, fundraising and talent acquisition phases. Each startup will be able to count on a dedicated team of experts, specialized in each function and phase of the development process.

The distinctive value of the program consists in an ambivalent approach; Garage not only invests in startups but also adopts a co-founder approach, which combines technology, investments, talent and networks to accompany startups at every stage of their growth.

There Call4Founders launched, aims to identify the best ideas, projects and startups (pre-seed stage) in the deep-tech field present on the national scene.

The three best startups will be identified, two of which will also win a grant. All three winning startups will have the opportunity to enter the Garage for a period of 3 months in which to prepare, together with the FoolFarm team, to present their startup to the community of Foolers Club with the aim of entering a pre-seed round of at least 150 thousand euros.

In the event that the collection is successful, the startup will be fully integrated into the Garage program, in which, in the following 6 months, the development and finalization of the product on the technical side will proceed and where the go strategy setting will take place -to-market.

Valentina Franchini: “A loan of up to 400 thousand euros”

“Fool Farm opens its factory to startuppers and external entrepreneurs thanks to the Garage program, which starts with a Call4Founders aimed at all startuppers in the ideation or pre-seed phase. Applications can be sent by mid-January by filling in the typeform present at this link. The winners of the call will enter the Garage program, in which FoolFarm will make available its venture building skills, as well as its product, tech, finance, marketing team and the possibility of raising a loan of up to 400 thousand euros (between pre-seed, services and grants” – he comments Valentina FranchiniHead of the Garage division of Foolfarm SpA.

In addition to the operational support of the FoolFarm team, the startup will have access to an ecosystem of partners made up of c-levels, mentors, corporates, and investors, who will be involved in supporting growth, identifying potential customers/suppliers and access to capital and the market.

