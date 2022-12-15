«On 11 January 2023, exactly one year after the death of David Sassoli, the S&D group organizes a party. No comment”. This is the tweet by Roberto Cuillo, historic spokesman for the President of the European Parliament Sassoli in which he denounces the group’s gaffe in Brussels which should have also been intended as an opportunity to talk about the political future of Europe.

A slip that comes precisely from the parliamentary group to which the Democratic Party belongs and for this reason even more unforgivable. Because if the images of the funeral home and the tributes that all the highest authorities paid to Sassoli last January in Rome are still alive, this seems more like a lack of style than a gaffe.

The dem MEPs, Pina Picierno and Brando Benifei, after declaring that they knew nothing, asked for the cancellation and the organization of official ceremonies to remember a President “whom we need today”. Result? The party is safe, it’s only moved to January 10th.

READ ALSO: The invisible front behind the Soumahoro case: the stories of exploited laborers in the southern Pontine area