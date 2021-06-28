OlivYou, the e-commerce platform specializing in the selection and sale of high quality extra virgin olive oil, continues to grow. The startup – which collects over 530 oil labels from more than 100 artisan producers and at oil mill prices – has in fact closed the first half of 2021 with a growth of + 56% compared to the same period of 2020, for a total of over 85,000 users of the platform. This is a considerable percentage, also because compared to 2020, a year that – due to pandemic and lockdown – had already experienced a surge in online purchases, especially in the food & grocery sector and both in Italy and abroad.





“We believe that people deserve a better extra virgin olive oil and we created OlivYou precisely to revolutionize culture and the distribution of the symbolic product of Made in Italy and the Mediterranean diet “says Massimo Boraso, co-founder and CEO of the company.” The mission of OlivYou – he explains – is to select the best extra virgin olive oils, sell them to a fair but competitive price with the best possible shopping experience. “The goal of the platform is”revolutionize the distribution and culture of extra virgin olive oil in its buying and selling dynamics through digital innovation, e-commerce and modern communication, creating a positive impact not only on local communities, landscape, environment, but also on health, tourism, culture and economy “.

OlivYou, which today has the largest catalog of extra virgin olive oils on the market, has a logistics platform on the outskirts of Milan where the oil, purchased from small local producers from all over Italy, is stored in the best possible conditions to preserve its intact properties – strictly in the dark and at a controlled temperature not exceeding 18 ° C and protected from temperature changes – to be then shipped throughout Europe. In Italy there are more than 5,000 oil mills and 850,000 companies that cultivate the olive tree. Yet, Italy is also the country of large bottling companies that buy oils in Spain, Turkey, Tunisia or Africa and that produce blends that are exported all over the world and which can also be found in supermarkets for less than 3 euros per liter.

“Italy is the only country in the world to have a biodiversity of over 700 cultivars, a great heritage of humanity but unfortunately not yet valued and recognized. Yet it is a product always present on the tables, used daily by 98% of Italians and with a great nutraceutical value “reports the CEO Boraso. The producers that OlivYou selects are family businesses where passionate and competent people work, great innovators who guarantee their product because they have control of the entire supply chain, from the cultivation of the olive grove to the bottle on the table, from professional competence in the management of technologies, in the transformation method and transparency in the production and distribution process.

“In a market dominated by large commercial brands that impose rules and prices and that do not give any information on the origin and production quality of the bottled oil, OlivYou has tasted and selected the oil of the best artisan mills deciding to give an indication of transparency to its customers, indicating not only the varieties of olives from which the oil is obtained, but also the year of the reference harvesting campaign. We believe in quality agriculture and olive growing by focusing on the very high value that this production possesses in terms of the environment, nutrition, health, landscape, tourism and culture ”continues Boraso.

The fact of preferring a short and complete supply chain, from the olive harvest to the transformation in the mill, up to the bottling and marketing phases, guarantees the traceability of the products, assured by OlivYou. “The extra virgin olive oils we select must primarily respect rigorous chemical parameters and be free of any defect, after which they are organoleptically valuable, capable of enhancing hints and varietal differences, inextricably linked to the origins and therefore to the territory of origin. They are oils that express a clear and recognizable identity. The quality parameters for ‘artisan oil’ cannot only be those based on analytical results, but must include attributes concerning the tracing of the production history of the oil along the supply chain “finally assures the CEO of OlivYou.