Foodstuffs | Trustees of the Food Agency accuse the ministry of hidden support for meat producers

According to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Antti Kurvinen (Centre), the registration of the government program prevents the meat inspection fees from being increased to match the costs. The Food Agency fears that the lack of money will lead to layoffs.

11.3. 19:48

The Food Agency shop stewards accuse the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of secretly subsidizing meat producers. Last year, the meat inspection fees were about three million euros in deficit. The Ministry has not allowed the prices to be increased to the level of their actual costs.

In financial trouble The struggling Food Agency has repeatedly asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for additional funding to cover operational costs. Among other things, the Food Agency supervises and investigates the safety and quality of foodstuffs and the health of animals and plants. In addition, the agency maintains various information systems, such as the agricultural support system and the dog registry.

The Food Agency’s operations have been in deficit since the agency was founded in 2019. As one way to cover the deficit, the agency’s staff has proposed increasing the meat inspection fees of slaughterhouses, so that the income corresponds to the costs of producing them. The ministry has rejected the request.

Meat inspection fee refers to slaughterhouse inspection fees, i.e. the costs of live animal, slaughterhouse hygiene and cold storage inspections performed at slaughterhouses. The payment is determined based on the working hours spent on it.

Its raising the cost to the level would increase the price of a kilogram of meat for the consumer by 0.2 cents, the Food Agency’s chief stewards estimated in 2020 in their letter to the then Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (center). According to the chief stewards, the amount would be very small.

Leppä, however, rejected the proposal. Leppä wrote in his answer that he is well aware of the challenging financial situation of the Food Agency, but there is no change coming.

“However, in a situation where the profitability of agriculture is weak, I do not see it possible to increase the cost burden of the sector even to a small extent,” he wrote in his answer.

Leppä referred to the government program, in which it is recorded that legislative measures cannot cause additional costs to agricultural entrepreneurs without compensation.

State the formation of the prices of services is regulated by the Payment Basis Act, which orders agencies to sell their public administrative services, which also includes meat inspections, at cost price. Now the agency sells the service at a lower price and the deficit is financed from the agency’s operating expenses. The Food Agency cannot raise meat inspection fees without the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The topic has also sparked political debate. The Left Alliance said that the situation seemed illegal and made a written question about it at the end of January.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (center) answered the question like his predecessor. The ministry is aware of the Food Agency’s tight financial situation, but at the same time, concerns are caused by the long-standing low profitability of agricultural production, the weak harvest of the 2021 growing season and the effects of the Russian war of aggression, Kurvinen wrote in his answer. Kurvinen refers to the same entry in the government program, which states that agricultural entrepreneurs should not incur additional costs.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (centre)

The Food Agency there is a fear among the staff that the lack of money will lead to a decline in operations and job cuts in the future.

The fact that the number of jobs for the Food Agency’s employees has increased in particular has caused concern, because it has not always been possible to hire new employees to replace those retiring and the current recruitment ban prevents the continuation of fixed-term employment, says the Food Agency’s laboratory engineer and JHL’s deputy chief steward Mira Kankare.

At the same time, according to personnel representatives, there have been more tasks, for example, in matters related to security of supply.

According to Kankaree, the personnel shortage increases risks in food safety and the spread of animal diseases, among other things. According to him, the situation has also burdened the personnel significantly. Last year, in a survey commissioned by the occupational health and safety commissioners, every second employee of the Food Agency felt that the accumulation of work and time pressure causes them danger or harm.

The Food Agency’s stewards from JHL, the trade union Pro and Juko have filed a complaint with the Chancellor of Justice about the activities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in relation to the pricing of the Food Agency’s paid services.

The Food Agency manager Antti-Jussi Oikarinen confirms that the payments received for the services have not corresponded to the costs. However, the agency does not decide on all paid activities by itself, but rather by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

“Our concerns about balancing the budget, financial challenges are obvious. There is a common effort to achieve cost-effectiveness of all paid activity deliverables. However, I can’t comment in more detail on the basis of the decisions made by another actor under his authority”, Oikarinen replies by email.

According to him, the agency’s biggest financial concerns are related to the maintenance costs of information systems, which are also incurred for the needs of other users.

Minister Kurvinen did not respond to HS’s interview request.

There are 15 large slaughterhouses in Finland, the largest of which are Atria, HK Scan and Snellman.