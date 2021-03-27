Foodstuffs This is how the blockage of the Suez Canal works: in Finland, canned goods stores can withstand delays of weeks, European coffee roasters may be threatened by a shortage of robusta

There are tuna and pineapple stocks for several weeks, says the K-Group. But European coffee roasters may be threatened in the coming weeks by a shortage of robusta coffee beans.

Four the ever-given container ship Ever Given has blocked the Suez Canal, an important water link between Europe and Asia, since Tuesday.

A Taiwanese ship in Egypt, stuck in sand dunes, running aground and almost transversely in the Suez Canal, interrupts the passage of ships in the canal. Special forces are trying to move the huge ship so that it can continue its journey when the tide comes, but the work is difficult.

According to news agencies, more than eight billion euros worth of goods and raw materials usually pass through the Suez Canal. As much as 12 percent of world trade in goods is said to pass through the canal.

The blocking of the canal, which lasted for the fifth day on Saturday, may cause problems in Finland as the situation continues.

On the market according to central movements, Suez’s blockage is not a problem yet.

“There are no visible effects at the moment,” says the director of grocery trade Harri Hovi From the K-Group.

According to him, of the products coming through the Suez Canal, tuna and pineapple are the largest batches of products on the way.

“Of these, there are several weeks of emergency stocks.”

Hovi says that the K-Group monitors the situation all the time.

A disruption to freight traffic can have multiplier effects if the situation persists for a long time, as there has been a shortage of containers in China for a long time, for example.

“We see that the situation is stable now.”

SOK: n Purchasing Director Jari Simolin says the S Group has a few containers on board the Ever Given that drove stuff.

According to him, the effects of the Suez Canal jam are not yet felt in stores and are not expected to come if the problem is resolved during Easter week.

“It doesn’t show up in stores, and if the week is clear, it won’t show up.”

According to Simolin, however, delays of a week or more are already expected for many shipments.

“None of these big ships come to Finland,” Simolin reminds.

Cargo from large container vessels is transferred in major European ports, such as Rotterdam and Bremerhaven, to smaller vessels that bring containers and goods to Finland.

According to Simolin, SOK is now closely monitoring logistics data in order to obtain information on the movement of goods.

However, decisions on traffic on the Suez Canal in SOK cannot be made.

“Yes, the shipping company makes those decisions.”

Simolin also talks about the side effects of a possible prolongation of the Suez Canal jam. Already, the shortage of containers in China has caused SOK to import goods from Asia via the Siberian Railway.

“We have had to speed up deliveries, but that is limited capacity.”

A woman walks with children in the town of Ismailiya in northeastern Egypt. In front is the MV Ever Given (Evergreen) container ship, whose grounding prevents shipping on the Suez Canal.­

Business Director of the Central Federation EK, Chief Economist Penna Urrila estimates that the stalemate in the Suez Canal is unlikely to be reflected in the development of GDP in the world economy, even if the disruption lasts for several weeks.

“However, it says that even one case of disruption causes container logistics to be disrupted.”

According to Urrila, the disruption is exacerbated by the fact that the west coast of the United States has unloaded containers at the same time.

“The availability of certain consumer goods may become more difficult for some time,” Urrila predicts if the jam will last for weeks.

Many carriers also have problems not knowing how long it will take to open the Suez Canal. That’s when you have to choose more expensive transportation routes through Cape Town, the southern tip of the African continent, Urrila ponders.

“When you don’t know how long it will take, you have to choose a more expensive solution.”

Suezin The blockage of the channel also makes it difficult for Finnish exports to Asia.

Evening News and Future of the countryside reported that more than 250 containers of Atria pork leaving for various Asian countries are stuck. Pork containers are on 20 different ships, and 50 containers are “on wheels”.

Freezer containers containing pork are not a concern on ships as long as the engines are running on the ships and they have enough power to keep the freezer containers cold, Atria’s Export Director Markku Hirvijärvi tells the Rural Future.

The meat cargoes of HK Scan, another large meat house, do not get stuck at either end of the canal, the company was told to the Rural Future on Friday.

Delays also feel in smaller deliveries. For example, Finnish speaker developer Northern Pails said on Saturday that the arrival of its Zone speakers is now delayed by a worst by a few months because the speakers are stuck in a ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

The speakers left the factory in the Far East in early March and were scheduled to arrive in Finland from Shenzhen via the port of Rotterdam in early April.

“Fortunately, the first part of the cargo left the factory a couple of weeks earlier and is already on its way from the port of Rotterdam to Finland. But according to just confirmed information, the other part of the cargo is now stuck in the Ever Given ship, which is stuck across the Suez Canal, ”said a Northern Pails spokesman. Tomi Lindblom in the bulletin.

News agency Bloomberg estimated on Saturday that the cost of blocking shipping on the Suez Canal is still rising as many vessels have shifted their routes more expensive through the southern tip of Africa.

According to Bloomberg in particular, the supply of robusta coffee beans to Europe is at risk. All coffee beans imported from East Africa and Asia are usually imported through the Suez Canal. Coffee beans are usually arabica and robusta.

According to Bloomberg, coffee roasters have already had difficulty obtaining enough coffee from Vietnam, Asia’s largest robusta producer, due to a shortage of containers.

Additional delays of two or three weeks can now be expected, which could lead to depletion of stocks at many European roasters, experts interviewed by Bloomberg estimate.