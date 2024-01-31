Foodstuffs | The S group criticized the quality of Fair Trade's bananas – This is how Fair Trade commented

Fair trade bananas will not be available in all S Group stores in the future.

of the S group the reasons for selling Fair Trade bananas in the future only in some of its stores, wonders the executive director of Suomen Reilu kauppa ry From Janne Sivo.

Director of the S Group grocery store Sampo Top saw justified the matter to HS by saying that the chain has had difficulties with the availability of bananas. According to him, availability has been affected by weather extremes and problems with logistics chains. Because of the problems, the quality of the bananas has also suffered.

Sales manager of the S group supermarket Katarina Vikman in turn told on Wednesday For the Future of the Countrysidethat availability problems have been affected by the fact that the chain has been looking for an alternative delivery method for bananas.

Janne Sivonen does not deny that individual retail supply chains could have shortcomings.

On a general level, however, this is not the case, he says. The association has also not heard from other retail chains in Europe about similar problems.

“We have conversational connections with more than 20 countries and the retail chains have not brought up supply security or quality problems. That's why this came as surprising information to us,” Sivonen says.

Sivonen according to Fairtrade bananas importers are largely the same operators who import other bananas to Finland. So there should be a lot of importer options available. Therefore, for example, a solution to logistical problems could be found by changing the importer, if the retail chain wants to keep Fair Trade bananas on sale, Sivonen says.

There shouldn't be any scarcity either, because farmers covered by Fair Trade sell about half of their harvest to the Fair Trade market and the rest to the regular market, Sivonen says. So more bananas are cultivated than what ends up being sold in stores under the Fair Trade label.

For now there is no certainty as to how widely the S group will sell Fair Trade bananas in the future. On Wednesday, S group's grocery manager Sampo Päällysaho told HS that it is especially affected by customer demand.

However, Suomen Reilu kauppa ry is really worried if the supply of bananas in the S group's stores shrinks.

“When the grocery trade is so concentrated in Finland, the selection solution of an individual retail chain is of great importance to the extent to which Fair Trade secures the farmers' livelihood and to which extent the consumer can make choices,” Sivonen says.

In 2022, the S group was by far the largest grocery store in Finland with a market share of around 47 percent.

Banana, on the other hand, is Finland's best-selling Fair Trade product. In 2022, 17.3 million kilograms of Fair Trade bananas were sold in Finland. According to Sivonen, it corresponded to about 18 percent of all bananas sold in Finland.

In the context of fair trade, bananas have the most extensive effects on farmers' livelihoods. In 2022, the bananas sold in Finland generated a Fair Trade surplus of just under a million euros, a third of the surplus accumulated from all products.

In fair trade, producers are paid a guaranteed price, the purpose of which is to protect against market price fluctuations. The fair trade supplement is a separate compensation paid to farmers, which is paid on top of the purchase price.

Sivonen says that he understands if S Group's goal is, for example, to offer consumers more cheaper options. Still, he would hope that Fairtrade bananas would continue to be widely available, because there is a demand for them.

“I would think that if any retail chain wants to offer the consumer an affordable option, I would not see that it would prevent them from also offering an option where responsibility is particularly well taken into account.”