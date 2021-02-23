Foodstuffs The Korona year drove Finns from restaurants to groceries, but non-alcoholic beverages boosted sales in the brewing industry

Sales of beverages produced by brewery producers increased during the year. Growth was boosted by non-alcoholic soda and mineral waters in grocery stores.

Brewing Sales of beverages manufactured by restaurants in Finland collapsed in Finland last year due to interest rate restrictions. However, according to the Association of the Brewing and Soft Drinks Industry, sales were almost entirely transferred to grocery stores and total sales of beverages increased.

The association’s sales figures are based on the statistics of its member companies. Hartwall, MBH Breweries, Momentin Group, Olvi, Red Bull and Sinebrychoff account for about 95 percent of the sales of the brewing industry in Finland.

A total of 805.5 million liters of beer, cider, long drinks and soft drinks and mineral waters were purchased in Finland. Total sales increased by 0.9 percent, or 6.8 million liters, from the previous year.

Total sales were boosted by non-alcoholic soft drinks and mineral waters, which I purchased 375.4 million gallons. Sales were up just over 3 percent.

“With the onset of the corona pandemic, it was predicted, even intimidated, that beer in particular would be hoarded in homes. As for beer, only sales of non-alcoholic beer increased, by 10.2 per cent compared to the previous year, ”the association’s CEO Tuula Loikkanen says in a press release.

In restaurants consumption of alcohol-containing beers fell 41 percent last year. Tentacles were drunk 44 percent less and ciders half as much as in the previous year.

Of the non-alcoholic beverages, the consumption of soft drinks in restaurants decreased by 22 per cent and that of mineral waters by 39 per cent.