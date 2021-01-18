Foodstuffs The K-Group is once again withdrawing eggs from sales due to the salmonella risk

Buyers of an incorrect batch can return the product to the store where they purchased it.

K-Group withdraw eggs from sale due to salmonella risk. The recall applies to one batch of Pirkka eggs.

According to the K-Group, salmonella has been detected in a sample taken from one egg production farm. As salmonella may also have ended up in some of the eggs, the faulty batch has been withdrawn from grocery stores as a precaution.

The recall applies to a batch of 10 pcs / 580 g of Pirkka eggs EAN 6410405085627, the best before date of which is 5.2. The production stamp on the eggs is 2FI15464. The product has been sold in the K-Citymarket in the center of Joensuu and in the K-Citymarket in Keljo, Jyväskylä.

Items marked with other dates on the product are perfect.

Those who have purchased an incorrect item can return the product to the store where they purchased it or contact K-Kuluttajapalvelut.

Eggs from the K-Group, S-Group and Kieku were also withdrawn from sale due to the salmonella risk last week.