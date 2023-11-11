Foodstuffs | The Italians were angry about the chips sold in Finland – Estrella had to change the name of the chips

Parmesan crisps piqued the interest of the Italian cheese consortium.

Estrella had to change the name of its novelty chips sold in Finland.

The parmesan chips that went on sale in April only had time to be on store shelves for a few months when the product fell into the hands of the Italians.

“We received a contact from the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese consortium in the summer. They inquired about the ingredients we use,” says the CEO Christel Lundström.

The reason is the name protection granted to parmesan by the EU, which is monitored by the cheese consortium. About 3,500 name protections have been granted in the EU at the moment. The goal of the system is to protect products from name misuse and counterfeiting, but also to increase product recognition and facilitate their marketing.

Lundström according to the discussions with the cheese consortium were held in a good spirit. Among other things, the consortium wanted to know how much parmesan is in the chips and how the cheese is processed.

It turned out that the processing does not meet the requirements for name protection.

“Processing should take place in the Parmigiano Reggiano area.”

Estrella chips sold in Finland are made in Sweden. Processing means, among other things, grating, melting and drying the cheese.

According to Lundström, it was clear that the name of the product should be changed. The change to the new bag will take place in November.

With the name change, no changes have been made to the chip recipe.

Now the chips are called aged cheese and sea salt.