Foodstuffs | The grocery store chain will stop selling Pepsico products in four countries

According to the WSJ, Pepsico has sharply increased the prices of its products over the past two years.

French the shopping chain Carrefour has announced that it will stop selling several products of the soft drink giant Pepsico in four countries due to price increases, reports The Guardian.

Signs announcing the solution appeared on the shelves of Carrefours located in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium on Thursday. Among the products leaving the stores are, among others, Pepsico soft drinks, Lay's and Doritos crisps, and Quaker cereal.

According to The Guardian, for example, the 7 Up drink was no longer available at the Carrefour in the Auteuil district of Paris on Thursday.

Pepsico has not responded to The Guardian's request for an interview.

“We have been in discussions with Carrefour for several months and we are continuing to do so to ensure that our products are available,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said For The Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, the company has sharply raised the prices of soft drinks, snacks and packaged foods over the past two years.

The soft drink giant said in October that it plans modest price increases for 2024. Carrefour, one of the world's largest grocery chains, has described the price increases as unreasonable.

Carrefour has criticized the increase in food prices before. Last fall, Kauppaketju warned its customers about products whose package sizes have shrunk but the price has not. During the campaign, warnings were affixed to the products of Nestlé, Pepsico and Unilever. Carrefour said at the time that, for example, the bottle of Lipton's sugar-free, peach-flavored iced tea had been reduced from 1.5 liters to 1.25 liters.