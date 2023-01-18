Foodstuffs | The Food Agency ordered all the bakery’s products to be destroyed – Problems, among other things, in cleanliness

The reason for the ban is the numerous deficiencies found in the company’s operations. There have been issues with, for example, the cleanliness of the premises and the hygiene skills of the staff.

17.1. 12:57 p.m | Updated 11:40 am

Middle Finland The products manufactured by Amissa oy’s bakery operating in Keuruu have been ordered off the market, the Food Agency said on Tuesday. According to the regulation, the products must also be disposed of.

The order applies to all bakery products made after December 19. At that time, the municipal food authority prohibited the company from operating a bakery.

The reason for the ban is the numerous deficiencies found in the company’s operations. There have been issues with, among other things, self-monitoring, the condition and cleanliness of the premises, and the hygiene skills of the staff. The operation has not been corrected despite the prompts.

Food Agency considers that after the operation ban came into force, the products made in the bakery cannot be considered legal. For this reason, they cannot be kept for sale either.

The bakery has made, among other things, meat pies and slushies for national sale. The company’s seat is Tampere.

Correction 18.1.2023 at 11.39: Changed the main picture of the story. The previous main photo showed the neighboring building of the bakery.