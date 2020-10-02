The policy is based on the Irish VAT Act. In Finland, bread is not defined by law, but according to the Food Agency, the name of the product must give a true picture of it.

Irish the Supreme Court made a special-sounding line this week: fast-food chain Subway bread is not bread.

The solution relates to a dispute over how much VAT a company has to pay.

In its decision, the court relied on the Tax Act of 1972. It states that breads are basic foodstuffs which are exempt from VAT, but that their sugar content may not exceed 2% by weight of the flour used in the bread.

Subway breads have more sugar, so by law they are not breads within the meaning of the law, they say BBC and Guardian. Other bakery products are subject to VAT.

A chain of Finnish websites by its 15-centimeter-long white bread contains 4.3 grams of sugar. Fillings are not included in the chapter.

In Finland the legislation does not directly define the concept of bread, says the chief inspector Tuulikki Lehto From the Food Agency. In practice, however, only products made from cereals that can be identified as bread may be sold as bread.

“The intention is that the name of the food describes the product so well that the consumer will not be misled,” Lehto says.

If the food does not have a name prescribed by law or regulation – as is the case with bread – the product name must be either well established for the general public or otherwise descriptive of the product.

Well-established names for bread in Finland are, for example, rye bread or oat bread, where at least half of the grain raw materials must be rye or oats.

However, much of the names of breads are so-called descriptive names. According to the Food Agency, they must describe the composition of the product and distinguish it from other products into which the consumer could mix it.

“For example, if there is a spice in a bread that gives it a taste, the spice defines the product and it should appear in the name,” Lehto describes.

If the name of the product is not descriptive enough, the company may be instructed and ultimately ordered to change either its name or composition. For example, the words vegetable and burger steak evolved at the end of last year dispute when Pouttua was banned from using them in the name of meat substitutes.

In Finnish Subway breads seem to fit fairly firmly into the bread category. Even if the amount of sugar is suspected by the most health-conscious, few are likely to mix chain breads with cakes or bun lengths, for example.

“Of course, Subway bread is bread,” the company itself commented in a statement, according to the BBC.