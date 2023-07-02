Foodstuffs | Marabou’s chocolate remains on the shelves of S group and Kesko despite the boycotts – the parent company still operates in Russia

Several companies have joined the boycott against the confectionery giant.

Finns The S group and Kesko continue to sell Marabou chocolate in their retail stores despite boycotts by others. Both companies justify their decision to STT with the fact that Marabou’s products are not manufactured in Russia. Marabou manufactures the products in Sweden.

Marabout has been boycotted all over the Nordic countries because Mondelez International, which owns the brand, continues to operate in Russia despite the war in Ukraine. In addition to Marabou, Mondelez’s brands include Oreo, Digestive and Toblerone.

The S group does not sell products made in Russia, but they have been removed from the S group’s stores as early as spring winter 2022. The Marabou products sold at the S group’s locations are made in Sweden, Germany and Belgium.

“The Mondelez products we sell are not manufactured in Russia. We have had a discussion on the subject with Mondelez’s country organization in Finland and have brought forward our views on the critical approach to business in Russia,” says the director of the grocery store Sampo Top saw SOK Marketkauppa’s chain management.

Company also takes a stand on the activities of suppliers in Russia.

“We encourage such a critical approach to all our suppliers who have or have had business in Russia. After the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, some of the suppliers have already decided, for example, to stop doing business in Russia, to stop investing in Russia, or to reduce production, for example,” says Päällysaho.

The S group consists of regional cooperatives and the SOK group.

Kesko also says that it does not sell products made in Russia or products made from Russian raw materials. Marking Mondelez products in stores has been discussed at Kesko, but this has not been done so far.

“We have reviewed the situation and feedback from Finnish consumers with both Mondelez Finland and European management. At the same time, we have ensured that the Mondelez products sold in K-food stores are manufactured elsewhere than in Russia. The company is not the subject of national or international sanction decisions,” says Kesko’s grocery store manager Harri Hovi.

About Marabou boycotts have announced in Finland at least VR, Tallink Silja, Viking Line and Ikea. Aftonbladet according to, for example, the airlines SAS and Norwegian and the Swedish state railway company SJ have started a boycott in Sweden. The Swedish Football Association also evaluates its cooperation with Mondelez.

In addition, stores in Sweden, such as ICA, have attached signs to their shelves, which, for example, inform that Mondelez, which owns Marabou, is on Ukraine’s blacklist.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation, on the other hand, continues to cooperate with Mondelez citing the fact that Mondelez Finland has no connections to Russia, says the federation’s sales and marketing director Lassi Rönkkönen for STT.

During the week of Midsummer, the boycott uproar regarding Marabout took new turns in Sweden, when there was a bomb threat at the Marabou factory in the municipality of Upplands Väsby on Monday, June 19, Swedish media reported, among other things TV4 and Aftonbladet. The police confirmed to Swedish Broadcasting for SVTthat it was being done in connection with an illegal threat, but did not specify which company it was about.

American Mondelez plans to separate its operations in Russia from the rest of the business before the end of the year, the company says on its website. However, it does not mean the termination or sale of the business, but that the business in Russia will become independent.

Mondelez justifies the continuation of business in Russia, among other things, by the fact that it is responsible for supplying everyday food to ordinary people. The company also feels responsible for its employees and suppliers. According to the press release published on June 22, the Mondelez Foundation will donate a humanitarian aid package of 15 million dollars to Ukraine.

Ukrainian according to the calculations of the national anti-corruption authority NACP, Mondelez International would have paid more than 61 billion dollars in taxes to Russia. The companies that started the boycott do not want to support this.

Both Finnish and foreign companies have stopped or reduced their business operations in Russia since Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine in February of last year. For example, Fazer, Valio and Paulig withdrew from the Russian market already in the same spring.