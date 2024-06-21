Foodstuffs | Many people don’t know Finnish special dishes: Do you know the difference between a Karelian pie and a rice pie and what is Kitka’s wise?

Foods|In southern Europe, name protection products have stories and promote tourism. According to the expert, Finland should follow this model.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. There are 14 name-protected foods in Finland, of which Karelian pie is the most famous. An authentic Karelian pie is distinguished from rice pies by, among other things, the thin and crispy crust. Name protection helps, for example, distinguish products from fakes and can increase the product’s interest. The sustainability aspect has also started to be taken into account in connection with name protection.

Many domestic name-protected products are unknown even to us Finns. Our special foods are even worse known abroad.

For example, few people know what Kitka’s wise is. It’s about a small muikuk, which is an excellent example of a food whose special nature is due to the fact that it occurs in a certain area and under certain conditions.

Various stories have been told about the name of Kitka’s wise man.

Kitka’s sage, caught in the waters of Posio and Kuusamo, is small because it has grown in cold and barren waters. You can easily eat it with the roots for days.

Various stories have been told about the name of Kitka’s wise man. According to one, the fish is wise because it did not swim to the side of the Soviet Union. According to another story, it was hard to ask for.

There are currently 14 name-protected foods in Finland. However, according to the expert, there is a lot of potential in name protection, which could be utilized in Finland even better than at present, as is done elsewhere in Europe.

Best a well-known name protection product is Karelian pie.

Karelian pies spread with emigrants from Karelia to the rest of Finland, and today they are among Finns’ favorite products. In order to protect the cultural tradition and the recipe, Karelian pies applied for the authentic traditional product (APT) label, which was granted in 2003.

In the traditional preparation method, the filling of the Karelian pie is spread 1–2 centimeters from the edges of the crust dough, and the edges are turned and creased over the filling.

Genuine The Karelian pie is distinguished from the rice pies at the frying points by, among other things, the crispy and thin crust. It is obtained by rolling the dough as thin as possible and baking the pies at a high temperature for a short time.

The most common fillings for Karelian pies are porridge or mashed potatoes made from barley or rice groats, but few people may know that boiled and mashed vegetables, such as turnips, carrots, turnips, stewed cabbage or mushrooms, are also suitable as fillings.

Products name protection can be useful, for example, in detecting product counterfeits. With them, the consumer can also trust that the production methods and composition of the food are known. In addition, the brand can act as a promise that the product is special in some way.

In Finland, the unique factors of products, such as clean raw materials or the exceptional growing environment, are not always communicated effectively, says a specialist designer at the University of Helsinki’s Ruralia Institute Marjo Särkkä.

This is part of the reason why special products may remain unknown.

“Storytelling of products has been better utilized in many other European countries. For example, if there is a certain cheese in Spain, France or Italy, its story starts with the milk – with what the cow has eaten.”

Kainuu rönttönen is a pie somewhat similar to a Karelian pie, with a filling of potato, rye flour, lingonberry pulp, sugar and salt.

At its best Finland could learn from, for example, how things are done in Cognac, France, in the region of origin of cognac, Marjo Särkkä thinks.

“There are more than 4,000 grape growers and more than 1,000 small wineries. There are only a little over a hundred exporting companies. They all work together,” he says.

Small companies create an image of the product’s origin and authenticity. Larger companies that export cognac abroad also benefit from this reputation. The export business, on the other hand, attracts tourists to the Cognac region to the smaller operators.

“It’s long-term work, but thanks to this, large and small operators can work well side by side. At the same time, this is a promotion for the entire region, which means that other operators will also benefit from it,” Särkkä clarifies.

Name protection products also generally promote sustainable food systems in their own regions, says the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). This year, the sustainability aspect has also been taken into account in connection with name protection.

Baked Karelian pies can be greased with butter, oil, water-milk mixture or egg. Today, lactose-free milk is also suitable for the water-milk mixture.

Now, individual producer groups can make a sustainable development practice mandatory for their own product and get a mention of it in the product information. If they wish, producers can also prepare a sustainability report for publication by the European Commission.

According to Särkä, Finnish raw materials have a lot of potential also from the perspective of sustainability.

“Yes, we have a lot of opportunities in natural products, such as berries, mushrooms and, for example, natural fish, which is a good and sustainable source of protein. It’s a real shame if we don’t make use of this really sustainable fish material,” says Särkkä.