Foodstuffs | Low pay and expensive food – based on HS’s comparison, Estonian grocery stores are already more expensive in some places than in Finland

In Estonia those who vacationed this summer may have noticed that the country’s price level is no longer significantly cheaper than Finland.

Our southern neighbor is suffering from the worst inflation in the euro area.

In July, consumer prices rose by 22.7 percent compared to a year ago, while the average inflation in the euro countries was 8.9 percent.

Most of the increase in prices is explained by the increase in the price of energy. HS reported last week that the drastically increasing energy prices are putting local families in dire straits.

In Estonia, electricity is mainly produced using oil shale. The price of polluting energy has risen with emissions trading. The Baltic connections to the Nordic electricity markets are not yet sufficient to equalize the gap between demand and supply.

There is no quick solution to the situation.

“In the long term, better connections to the Nordic markets would bring relief, as well as the planned wind and solar power plants, but that will take time,” says the head of the department responsible for economic policy and forecasts at the Bank of Estonia Rasmus Kattai.

Other reasons for high inflation include, among other things, the release of high demand that arose during the pandemic and About the Estonian pension reform resulting excess money in the market.

“There is more money on the market than there should be, and that drives prices up.”

Consumer prices in Estonia, the increase hits low-income people in particular, as a larger part of their income is spent on energy and gas bills.

International Monetary Fund According to the IMF the rising cost of living grabs around 25 percent of the consumption of the poorest fifth of Estonian households. The share is the largest in a mutual comparison of European countries. In Finland, for example, the increase in costs is around four percent.

In Estonia, the impact on the expenses of the poorest households is about twice as great as for the richest households.

Energy in addition, the price of food has also increased rapidly in Estonia. According to Eurostat statistics, food was 16.4 percent more expensive in June than last year. In Finland, the corresponding price increase was 8.7 percent.

HS compared food prices in Finland and Estonia. For the purpose of comparison, the prices of general foodstuffs in the Estonian Rimi and Selver store chains and in the Finnish Prisma and K-market chains were examined.

The comparison is based on the prices in the stores’ online stores.

Even a quick glance at food prices shows that food is no longer cheaper in Estonia than in Finland. On the contrary, some products are even more expensive in Estonia.

This is remarkable, because the income level of Estonians lags significantly behind Finland. According to Eurostat, the median earnings in Estonia in 2021 were around 12,620 euros, in Finland 25,460 euros.

According to Kattai, the high price of food in Estonia is primarily due to the fact that the country imports a lot of food. Secondly, we operate in a common world market, so imported goods such as bananas cost more or less the same in Estonia as in Finland. Thirdly, Estonia is such a small market that producers and traders have to ask for a high margin on top of expenses to make the operation profitable.

“This is true, and it means that food and energy take up a larger part of the shopping basket, especially for people with low incomes. The situation is harsh for them,” says Kattai.

At the same time, the wages of Estonians are rising rapidly. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, wages have risen by about 10 percent, says Kattai. Even that is not enough to catch inflation.

Cucumber is still cheaper in Estonia than in Finland.

In addition, income differences in Estonia are larger than in Finland, which also explains the larger difference between the poorest quarter and the richest quarter, when the effects of inflation are considered.

Estonian the government is looking for ways to help low-income earners. Already last winter, the state paid energy subsidies to those suffering from financial difficulties. There is also talk of restructuring the electricity market, which would allow Estonians to buy electricity directly from the state-owned Eesti Energia and thus avoid the price fluctuations of stock exchange electricity.

However, it will not stop the rise in prices, Kattai says, because the reliefs do not apply to companies.

“That’s why companies and producers have to transfer the high energy costs to the prices of the products.”

of HS the price comparison is not exhaustive, because the products are not always directly comparable due to differences due to the brand, manufacturer and origin. There are also significant differences in the pricing of the shops. The comparison should be read more as a rough example.

Common, frequently consumed foodstuffs were included in the comparison. Among the compared products, for example, the price of fish has risen faster in Estonia than in Finland.

The price of fresh fish in Estonia has increased by 77 percent since May of last year. Fresh fish in Finland was 47 percent more expensive in June than a year ago.

By comparison, salmon in Finland and Estonia are now at pretty much the same prices, unless offers are taken into account.

Comparison showed that dairy products are generally quite expensive in Estonia. In particular, cheese prices per kilo are generally more expensive in Estonia than in Finland. For comparison, we chose Eesti juust brand cheese from Estonian cheeses, Kotimaista cream cheese from Finnish cheeses Prisma and Pirkka cream cheese from K-Citymarket Ruoholahti.

Also, a liter of cow’s milk packed in a carton was slightly more expensive in Estonia than in Finland, but the fact that milk is available in Finland under the shops’ own brands also has an effect.

Milk is cheaper in Finland than in Estonia.

For example, Kotimaista light milk cost 0.85 euros in Prisma’s online store. In Estonia, Alma milk cost EUR 0.99 in Rimi. In Estonia, the most affordable milk is a liter of milk bought in a bag, the price of which was only 0.59 euros in Selver.

Oat milk has hit the big time in Finland as coffee milk. Oat milk intended for coffee from a popular manufacturer could cost over one euro more in Estonia than in Finland.

The rise in potato prices has been drastic both in Finland and Estonia. In Finland, potatoes have become more expensive in a year by 137 percent, in Estonia by about 125 percent. The price of potatoes also varies greatly from one variety and packaging method to another.

A two-kilogram bag of potatoes cost more than two and a half euros in Estonia, while the price in Finnish stores was less than two euros.

The price increase of potatoes has been drastic over the past year.

However, the early potatoes sold in bulk were cheap in Selver, because you could get them for 0.49 euros per kilo. In Prisma’s online store, the price of a kilo of summer potatoes was 0.69 euros.

Other familiar products in the kitchen, for example ground pork and beef, cost roughly the same in Estonia and Finland.