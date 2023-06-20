Foodstuffs | Huge number of complaints about Myllyn paras macaroni – You have to put in the effort to get a refund

The pasta manufacturer requires accurate information in order to receive a refund. Instead, for Tokmanni, for example, just packaging is enough.

A food company Lantmännen Cerealia’s consumer service is congested due to recalled pasta.

A large number of pasta products were withdrawn from sale as a precautionary measure, as the conveyor of the pasta line broke down at the company’s factory in Hyvinkää last week. As a result, pieces of metal could end up in the pasta. The company manufactures, among other things, Myllyn paras products. It has been withdrawn from sale a long list of different pastas.

Lantmännen Cerealia’s quality manager Henna Tamminen there has been a lot of pasta feedback.

If I have the Myllyn paras pastas in question in my cupboard, getting a refund for them can be a chore. Lantmännen Cerealia’s customer service number is only open for two and a half hours from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to Tamminen, the consumer number is only open for a short time of the day, as consumer feedback has moved online. Normally, there are only a few calls from consumers.

Helsingin Sanomat was contacted by a consumer who had tried to make a complaint about a bag of pasta.

When you send an e-mail to the company, you get an automatic reply asking you to send the product’s name, weight, best-before date, batch number, where the product was purchased and a picture showing the packaging with batch dates.

According to Tamminen, the advertiser’s home address is also required.

Has advertising been deliberately made difficult?

“That is definitely not our intention. All consumer feedback will be reviewed. It may take a while. The situation is just very busy at the moment,” says Tamminen.

According to Tamminen, additional efforts have been put into the consumer service due to the avalanche of feedback.

Back the buyers of pulled pasta are in an unequal position depending on what pasta they have bought and from where.

Lantmännen Cerealian also produces, for example, the S group’s Kotimaista macaroni, which has also had to be withdrawn from sale. The S group has announced that the empty packages of the batch in question can be returned to the place of purchase, in which case they will be refunded.

Tokmanni also announced that it was recalling Priima macaroni. Customers can return the Priima macaroni belonging to the batch in question without a receipt to the Tokmanni store, where the price of the product will be refunded.

Kesko announced that it will recall Pirkka macaroni. Kesko asks those who bought incorrect batches of the product to return the products to the K-ruokauppa where they bought them or to contact Kesko’s consumer service.