Foodstuffs | Explanation: Insufficient packaging labels on imported foodstuffs

A survey conducted by the city of Helsinki found that many imported foodstuffs do not have packaging labels in Finnish and Swedish.

Helsinki was completed by the city’s food safety unit in 2022 statementwhich found many imported foods to be deficient in labelling.

Out of the 13 stores inspected, only two had sufficient packaging labels in Finnish and Swedish. In the rest, the entries were incomplete either for one or both of the domestic languages.

In addition, there were deficiencies in, for example, warning and date markings, as well as other mandatory packaging markings, which were incomplete in more than half of the stores.

In connection with the investigation, it was also discovered that many of the operators are not able to demonstrate the origin of all products.

Statement was carried out by conducting inspections in 13 wholesale or retail stores. The selected stores are those that either import food themselves from abroad or sell products imported by other operators.

The inspections focused on those stores where deficiencies have also been detected previously.

In the survey, 5–10 food packages were selected from each store. There were a total of 63 products checked and almost half of them did not have packaging labels in Finnish or Swedish.

Deficiencies were also found in the traceability of the products, as only three of the operators had the documents on site, and it was not always possible to connect the product to the presented document. In addition, 21 percent of the checked documents were incomplete.

Only about one in four products met the language requirements. Depending on the country of purchase, the packaging of the products often had labels in other languages, such as German, Arabic or English.

In many stores, the operator had imported food from Sweden himself, in which case the products had sufficient packaging labels in Swedish, but the labels in Finnish were missing.

On the basis of the report, it was found that the guidance and counseling of operators must be continued.