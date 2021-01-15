Foodstuffs Eggs from the three brands are being withdrawn from sale due to the salmonella risk

Eggs are from a chicken that has been tested for Salmonella.

Three the company is pulling eggs from sales because of a possible salmonella risk, says the Finnish Food Administration. Eggs are sold from the sale, which have been sold to consumers under the brands Kieku, Pirkka and Kotimaista.

The S Group withdraws domestic free-range eggs from the market, which are packed in packs of ten eggs.

The recall also applies to packs of ten and six eggs of the K-Group’s Pirkka free chicken eggs.

Kieku oy from Loimaa pulls free-range chicken eggs of its own Kieku brand from sale, which are in packs of four eggs.

Balls are from chickens from which samples of Salmonella have been detected. The eggs are packed in the Kieku packing plant.

The salmonella risk only applies to eggs bearing producer code 2FI15464. Detailed information on the products to be withdrawn from sale is listed Kieku oy’s website.