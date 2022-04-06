Foodstuffs Chocolate-borne Salmonella affects more than a hundred in Europe, the Finnish Medicines Agency warns of strong symptoms

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has reported that Kinder eggs are involved.

At least Cases of salmonella have been reported in nine European countries after eating chocolate, says the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“An unusually high number of children have been hospitalized. Some have severe symptoms, such as blood clots, ”the center told Reuters.

Italian confectionery company Ferrero has recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs in Spain, Britain and Ireland.

According to Ferrero, the measures are preventive. According to the company, no Kinder products were tested for salmonella.

ECDC did not mention Ferrero or any other company by name in its bulletin but warned Wednesday that the cases mostly concern children under the age of 10.

The agency later said the cases involved Kinder eggs, but did not clarify whether these were solely the products in question.

Swiss food company Nestle says it has not withdrawn any products. Lindt & Sprunegli has also not reported any recalls.

European the Center for Disease Prevention and Control said it was investigating 134 suspected cases of salmonella together with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The highest number of cases has been reported in the UK, where 63 confirmed cases have been reported within 24 hours. Cases have also been reported in France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.