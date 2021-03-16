Experts advise avoiding certain drinks and foods that can aggravate some health problems by increasing body temperature and weakening the immune system.

With the approaching summer season and high temperatures, fears of droughts or sunstroke, and possibly headaches, etc., increase. But by modifying some eating habits, according to the Boldsky health website, the negative effects can be mitigated. The following are the most prominent of these foods:

Ice cream: It is eaten naturally in the summer season, it is one of the most popular snacks that most people want to eat to beat the heat during the summer. Ice cream is high in fat and sugar, which increases the risk of obesity and diabetes.

Many non-vegetarian foods such as red meat, fish and eggs generate excessive heat in the body, and it is best to avoid them during the summer, because they cause diarrhea and deplete fluids from the body.

Avoid lots of spices: It is best to avoid spicy and spicy foods, for at least two months during the summer, including hot pepper, ginger and cinnamon, as they warm the body, greatly enhance digestion, and have a very strong effect on body temperature.

Barbecues: They are known to generate heat in the body and create digestive problems during the summer.

Mango: It is one of the favorite fruits for many people in the summer, but eating it increases the temperature of the body and can increase the appearance of pimples, especially in children and adolescents.

Fast food: it increases the incidence of food poisoning, digestive problems, and raises the body temperature.

Tea and coffee: They help the body heat up, so it is best to stay away from it as much as possible, to stay healthy during the summer.