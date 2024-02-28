OfSilvia Turin

A large percentage of the world's population suffers from poor sleep quality and disorders such as insomnia or sleep apnea. In addition to the advice of specialists, you can also intervene by taking care of your diet. that's how

Many people have problems with the sleep: awakenings, difficult nights, snoring, insomnia. Beyond the specific problems, which can be addressed with experts, a good night can also be favored (or not) bypower supplyAnd.

Digestion The general rule is one good digestion, because the metabolism of the foods we consume is linked to the production of those neurotransmitters (such as serotonin) which promote relaxation and sleep. Stomach not too full (especially with fats) and not too empty (being hungry keeps the senses alert) and the green light especially for foods containing tryptophanamino acid precursor of serotonin, which together with melatonin has a calming action.

Healthy diets for sleep Overall healthier eating patterns are associated with better sleep quality and fewer insomnia symptoms. These include the Mediterranean diet and anti-inflammatory diets.

Erica Jansen's team, Nutritionist at the University of Michigan, recently demonstrated this with two studies: in one it monitored sleep duration through questionnaires collected in the USA between 2011 and 2016 (using a representative data set) which revealed that people who adhered to national dietary recommendations (such as consuming enough portions of fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains) slept more more. In the second enrolled 1,000 young adults aged between 21 and 30 and asked them to increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables for a period of three months: they ultimately reported better sleep quality and a reduction in insomnia symptoms .

Preferred foods What are the foods to prefer then? Fruits and vegetables: the lettuce, for example, rich in water, vitamins and mineral salts, is a calming vegetable, recommended in the evening meal (even cooked); apricots, peaches, apples and bananas. The apricot it is the calming fruit par excellence thanks to potassium, bromine and vitamin B. Also some spices, such as basil, marjoram and oregano herbal teas based on have a relaxing effect chamomile, lemon balm, mallow, hawthorn. Milk, cheese and yogurt are good sources of tryptophan, which is why grandparents' habit of drinking milk in the evening helps you fall asleep. However, be careful with mature cheeses: immediately available proteins, fats and calcium contrast with the chemical mechanisms of relaxation. Oats and barley they are cereals to be preferred, perhaps with milk the first and in a minestrone the second.

To be avoided As written, however, there are foods that are heavy to digest and do not help you sleep: first and foremost those full of saltbecause with its effect on fluid retention it prevents relaxation, then those fats (fried and processed foods). No to dried fruit (excellent in the morning) and no to coffee, energy drinks and chocolate: Caffeine is a nervous system stimulant, although tolerance is an individual matter.

A separate discussion deservesalcohol because it is often mistakenly believed to promote sleep: in reality it promotes falling asleep, but then the following sleep will be fragmented and less deep.

The advices Finally, pay attention to meal times: it's better to have dinner two or three hours before going to bed. The other tips are related to what is called “sleep hygiene”: reducing exposure to light and creating a comfortable and relaxing environment, moving away from the lights of digital screens, creating a routine before bedtime and maintaining the same sleep and wake times.