If smoking, hormonal disorders, and genes are among the most important causes of cancer, medical studies have discovered that some foods help fight cancerous tumors in the body. The foods are:

tomatoes

The benefits of tomatoes are many, as they contain lycopene, which contributes to fighting cardiovascular diseases. But it also contains antioxidants and contributes to fighting cancer cells. According to Harvard University in the United States in a study from 1999, tomatoes reduce the risk of prostate cancer by about 30%, provided you eat dishes rich in tomatoes daily.

fiber-rich materials

It is recommended to eat foods rich in fiber, especially to reduce the risk of breast cancer, in exchange for staying away from sugars. According to a recent American study, eating 10 grams of oats or other daily, is enough to reduce the risk of developing breast or pharyngeal cancer by 7%.

Strawberry and its sisters

These fruits suppress the growth of tumors, thanks to the huge amounts of glycoside and antioxidants they contain. Several studies have shown that 15 tablets per day are able to help fight breast and esophageal cancer.

Green vegetables

Including salad, green cabbage, broccoli, and others, especially broccoli, which doctors say eliminates the cancer-causing substances that red meat contains.

citrus

Acids, in turn, help stop the growth of tumors. It is recommended to drink citrus juice daily, provided that it is natural and unprepared juices. The citrus peel is also very useful for reducing toxins in the body, but it must be noted that this peel is natural and free from toxic substances and pesticides that may be used in fruit cultivation.

Poultry instead of cows

It has become known that red meat stimulates the growth of cancerous tumors in the body. That is why it is recommended to eat chicken instead of cows or sheep, because it does not contain the same amount of toxic proteins.

walnut

Walnuts are particularly rich in a vitamin E called gamma tocopherol that is known to block the signaling pathway of a protein enzyme called Akt. This enzyme is responsible for regulating metabolism and cell survival. It also attacks and destroys cancer cells, for example blocking estrogen receptors, thus preventing breast cancer.

fish

Fish is considered healthy because it contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Salmon and herring are described as vitamin bombs. A US study examined nearly 48,000 men over a 12-year period. Those who ate fish – preferably salmon – more than three times per week were 40 percent less likely to develop advanced prostate cancer. In women, eating fish is said to cut the risk of breast cancer by nearly half.

Don’t overdo the salt

Eating large amounts of salt increases the level of sodium in the body, which is a risk factor for stomach cancer. According to an Emiri study, 1.6 million people worldwide died from eating too much salt. Therefore, it is recommended to consume as much as two grams of sodium per day. The opposite will increase the risk of tumors in the gastrointestinal tract.