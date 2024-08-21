As the school year approaches, and students and their families prepare to welcome it, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified some foods that improve memory and enhance the student’s ability to concentrate during the school day. These foods should be available in the student’s lunch box, in addition to being eaten regularly in their homes.

The ministry explained that the most prominent of these foods that improve memory include fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those that contain antioxidants, which help protect nerve cells and improve brain function, such as strawberries, raspberries, spinach, celery, broccoli, in addition to whole grain products such as oats, brown rice and whole bread, which provide the energy the brain needs to work effectively.

The Ministry also advised including yogurt and natural milk in the main food menu for students, as they contain proteins and calcium, which enhance brain health and memory.

The Ministry has set several requirements that students’ parents must consider when purchasing a lunch box, the most important of which is that it must be easy to close and open, and be light enough for daily use. It must also be easy to clean and store. It must also contain sections for the various necessary food groups, help determine the appropriate quantities and prevent leakage. It must also provide a plate that preserves the temperature of foods that must be kept at a specific temperature (hot or cold).

The Ministry stressed the need for the child to get enough sleep every day, ranging from 9 to 11 hours, depending on his age, and to adhere to it even during the weekend, and to work on providing a suitable sleeping environment in the child’s room by making it quiet, dark, and comfortable, and adopting a daily sleep routine before returning to school that includes brushing teeth and reading a bedtime story, with enough time allocated for relaxation.