The truly comforting foods are not the “junk” foods, but the healthy ones, especially fruits and vegetables. Among the reasons the gut-brain axis

Researches in this direction are more and more numerous. A recently published survey on the British Journal of Nutrition explored the relationship between diet and psychological health by submitting questionnaires to 428 healthy adults (53% women), finding that more frequent consumption of fruit was associated with a reduction in symptoms of depression and greater mental well-being. Another study that appeared in theEuropean Journal of Nutrition had demonstrated, on a sample of over 4,000 women, that those who ate at least 5 portions of vegetables a day had a 19% lower risk of experiencing depressive symptoms over 15 years compared to those who ate at most one portion. Instead, 4 servings of fruit versus just 1 meant 25% less likelihood of depression.

How they affect mood

“The most recent studies show an intimate connection between brain health and levels of

chronic inflammation

. For this reason, any dietary modification that correlates with chronic inflammation, for example reduction of ultra-processed foods, animal proteins, refined carbohydrates, all pro-inflammatory (

see the article on the anti-inflammatory diet HERE, ed

), or a greater consumption of anti-inflammatory vegetables, can affect the well-being of the mind», explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist. «Phytochemicals make vegetables and fruit special: they are the substances they donate vegetable colour and which protect our cells through antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The other benefit of eating more vegetables and fruits is the presence of fibers: once digested, the intestinal microorganisms produce other anti-inflammatory and rebalancing substances, such as short-chain fatty acids, which act on the brain via the vagus nerve, improving mood, resistance to stress and mental clarity. In any case, there is no problem indulging yourself, 1 or 2 times a week, with comfort food rich in salt, sugar or fat, a habit to festive day that we find even in the leanest and most long-lived populations of the world. The problem is how often comfort foods are the main component of our diet. Under stress we often choose them, driven by the survival instinct that leads us to look for foods with a high energy density. In fact, in addition to a diet rich in vegetables and physical activity, the third pillar of the so-called lifestyle medicine consists of the techniques of stress regulation such as yoga or mindfulness-oriented meditation.