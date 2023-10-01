Of Anna Fregonara

A diet rich in flavonoids has been shown to be associated with greater protection against the risk of cognitive impairment and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Here’s where they are

In the Western world, among people who will exceed the age of 85, one in three will suffer from dementia.

From the congress a psychologically impactful fact because it affects everyone, directly or indirectly, but what is emerging among the modifiable factors that can offer real benefits to the aging brain is there diet. This was underlined during the 43rd National Congress of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition by Alberto Ascherio: professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, whose most famous scientific contribution consists in the twenty-year investigation that made it possible to discover that multiple sclerosis, one of the neurodegenerative diseases, can be a rare complication of the Epstein-virus infection. Barr.

What to include in meals The substances that seem most effective in preventing cognitive decline are flavonoidswhich demonstrate effects in in vitro studies and in animal models antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective explains the epidemiologist. Furthermore, again in experimental models these substances appear to reduce the levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia – he continues -. There are six subgroups of flavonoids found in different foods. Those most consistently associated with the reduction of cognitive impairment are especially in the

citrus fruits and berries, but also in cocoa and green tea

Him too Omega 3the so-called "good fats" present for example in flax seeds and oily fish, have an important role because our brain is rich in them and the body does not synthesize them on its own. This is why a varied and balanced diet is necessary to ensure an adequate intake, she concludes.

The best diets for the brain The most appreciated by scholars are the

true Mediterranean diet and the Mind (Mediterranean Dash Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay): both encourage consumption of fresh produce, legumes, nuts, fish, whole grains and olive oil. They are both rich not only in flavonoids, but also in carotenoids, other antioxidants and fibre, they have low levels of saturated fats and sugars and limit potentially harmful foods such as processed meats and ready-to-eat foods which are often a “concentrate” of fat, sugar and salt. The Mediterranean diet is a broader concept. Mind differs because it specifically considers certain foods, such as green vegetables and berries, to define their adherence, concludes Ascherio.

Lifestyle as a whole matters a lot Diet is not the only secret to aging well. a healthy lifestyle is essential which protects us from certain risk factors such as the inflammatory one which is the origin of many diseases, from neurodegenerative diseases to cancer, from diabetes to obesity, recommends Ascherio who in the last 25 years has carried out much research on causes of neurodegenerative diseases. regularity is important physical activity, not smoking, preventing obesity and controlling high cholesterol and hypertension. I will also lead a mentally and socially active life and, in this key, treat hearing impairments with hearing aids because otherwise the risk of isolating themselves increases. Recent studies also indicate a possible increase in risk due to infections and a protective effect on vaccinations recommended in adulthood. Finally, we are starting to see how the vitamin D seems to help patients with multiple sclerosis due to its immunomodulatory effect.