How to satiate mind and body while on a diet: satiety is blocked by foods rich in sugar and fat. That’s why

A diet too high in fat it blows up the mechanisms by which the brain regulates calorie intake: a recent animal study published in the The Journal of Physiology according to which astrocytes, brain cells that support neurons, control the signals between the brain and the intestine and are therefore responsible for regulating food consumption.

Junk food causes the brain to eat Research has shown that with a diet that is too high in fat, the signals of the astrocytes that control caloric intake in the short term and therefore, for example, lead us to decide the menu for the next meal, they skip: foods with a high fat content, such as junk foodif they are an integral part of the diet for a consistent period of time (from 10 to 14 days in the experiment on mice) make the astrocytes insensitive to the sense of satiety which should be induced by fats and lead to uncontrolled eating, because the brain's regulation of appetite is lost. in fact, it is essential that it is right there mind to be fullif we want a diet to work: the more foods are processed and transformed, the more likely they are to be one brain drug and it becomes difficult to do without it.

The satiating power of nutrients Therefore, for example, having to buy industrial or prepared foods, it is advisable to read the ingredients list on the label and, in addition to evaluating the quality and quantity, choose the products with theshorter list: the more ingredients there are, the more likely they are to be less healthy and it becomes difficult to control their consumption. Satiating foods keep hunger under control for longer and naturally reduce portions and caloric intake; the satiating power is different for the various nutrients and greater for fats and proteins than for carbohydrates.

Strategies to trick the brain The portions are also fundamental, because in addition to the quality and frequency with which the food is eaten, the quantity counts above all, and again the brain puts its own into it: the psychological satiety it helps a lot to the success of the diet because if we think we have eaten little, the appetite will come back sooner.

For example, you can use them to reduce portions intelligently smaller crockery, because seeing a full plate deceives the brain; also never eat something directly from the package, but always serve a portion in a small plate or bowl to be able to better control the quantities consumed.

Fed up with liquids? With drinks it is even more necessary to pay attention to signs of satiety: fruit juices, for example, are a good way to introduce precious micronutrients, but they are little satiating and therefore they must be introduced with criteria in a slimming regimen. Juices and sugary carbonated drinks are to be limited, because they bring a lot of calories and are not filling, except at the moment; the same goes for alcoholic beverages, which contain a lot of calories but have scarce nutritional properties, therefore not very suitable if you want to lose weight, and for zero drinks with artificial sweeteners which, despite being zero calories, do not have any long-term benefit on weight loss. A good intake of liquids is essential for health but in order not to add unnecessary calories, it is therefore advisable to drink above all water and then coffee, tea (pay attention to the quantity) and unsweetened herbal teas.