Frequent consumption of unhealthy foods in the form of ultra-processed foods can cause premature cellular aging. This is the conclusion reached by scientists at the University of Navarra in Spain, whose article was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Briefly about scientific work is reported by Science Alert.

Experts analyzed DNA and health data from 886 people aged 51 to 91 who participated in a long-term study by the SUN Project (1999-2018), which examined the effect of dietary habits on blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and coronary heart disease. As part of the study, participants provided saliva samples from which DNA was extracted to determine the length of telomeres – the end portions of chromosomes that protect DNA from damage during replication. Their shortening is often referred to as a marker of cellular aging, although the relationship of telomeres with human biological aging is still not very clear.

The frequency of consumption of ultra-processed foods (sugary drinks, meats and other foods containing a large amount of flavorings, preservatives, fats and sugars) was determined using food questionnaires. Based on the results, participants were assigned to four groups according to low, medium-low, medium-high and high consumption. Each group was associated with the risk of telomere shortening using logistic regression, a statistical model that allows you to determine the probability of one of two outcomes for any trait, as well as how much this probability increases if the trait changes quantitatively.

According to the study, those people who ate junk food most often (three servings a day) were almost twice as likely among the 20 percent of subjects who had the shortest telomeres of all participants, compared with those who ate it less often. For the groups with medium-low and medium-high consumption, the risk increased by 29 and 40 percent, respectively.

The authors warn that, despite the correlation, causation remains speculative. For example, it is possible that participants who abuse junk food lead generally unhealthy lifestyles that accelerate cellular aging. However, there is other evidence that unhealthy food can provoke inflammatory reactions and disorders in the immune system, which are traditionally are considered one of the factors in the aging process.