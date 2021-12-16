There are foods that it is recommended not to be without “winter tables” due to the nutrients they contain important for the health of the body in this season and its cold weather, which should pay more attention than any other season to the diet pattern to maintain the health of the body.

Regarding the most prominent “winter-friendly” foods that are recommended to be consumed during this season, Dr. Mustafa Sari, a consultant in obesity treatment and therapeutic nutrition in Cairo, told Sky News Arabia: “There are fruits that give the body a feeling of warmth and also help strengthen immunity, Such as oranges, tangerines and kiwis, in addition to bananas and lemons, which provide the body with vitamin C.

Sari pointed out that “bananas in particular are very important for giving the body a feeling of warmth, because they contain vitamin B and magnesium, which are important for the functions of the thyroid and adrenal glands, and the glands responsible for regulating body temperature.”

The nutritionist also advises starting the day by eating oats or any whole grains in general, because they are an important source of energy that the body needs, because they contain a high percentage of carbohydrates that provide the body with energy, and they also contain a high percentage of vitamins and fiber.

Among the foods that Sari advises to eat for their benefit in heating and strengthening immunity, is red meat as well as fish, noting that “meat has a high percentage of iron, which is important for the immune system, in addition to increasing the percentage of oxygen in the body, and thus reducing the degree of cold that it feels.” A person, because oxygen gives energy and heat.

“Meat is high in vitamin B12, which is important for nerve health and the immune system,” Sari added.

Sari also advises eating potatoes because they are rich in carbohydrates that provide the body with energy, vitamin C, potassium and fibers that are important to support immunity and raise body temperature.

Regarding the importance of nuts in the winter, Sari says: “They are an important source of omega-3 and contain important minerals.”

Sari adds to the list of important winter foods, “root vegetables” such as turnip, because of their role in resisting influenza and raising body temperature, in addition to garlic, ginger and black pepper.

The importance of water and eggs

In his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, the consultant of obesity treatment and therapeutic nutrition drew attention to the neglect of many of the issue of water intake, explaining that the lack of drinking water increases the feeling of cold, stressing that “dehydration causes hypothermia, and therefore it is necessary to maintain the body hydrated by eating fluids in Winter in particular.

In addition to liquids, Sari also advises eating eggs “because they contain protein, calcium and iron, which are somewhat difficult to digest, and thus help in the work and activity of the body’s systems, and thus increase the temperature and feeling of warmth.”