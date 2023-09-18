He hair It is an important part of our appearance and self-esteem, and keeping it healthy and vibrant is a goal shared by many.

One of the essential minerals to achieve this is zincwhich often goes unnoticed but plays a crucial role in hair growth and fall prevention.

In addition to strengthening hair follicles, the zinc regulates oil production in the scalpreducing dandruff and creating an environment conducive to hair growth.

If you wish promote fuller and more voluminous hair naturally, here we present a list of 9 foods rich in zinc that you should incorporate into your diet.

1. oysters: These delicacies from the sea are an excellent source of zinc. Zinc regulates sebum production, keeping the scalp hydrated and protected, which is essential for healthy hair.

2. Spinach: Spinach is rich in zinc and other essential nutrients such as iron, vitamins A and C, which promote hair growth and strengthen it.

3. Pumpkin seeds: These seeds are essential for the production of keratin, the base protein of hair. In addition, its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties prevent hair breakage.

4. Lentils: Lentils are a vegetable source rich in zinc and protein. They also contain biotin, iron, vitamin C and magnesium, nutrients that promote hair health.

5. Yoghurt: In addition to probiotics, yogurt is rich in zinc, which helps in the repair and regeneration of hair tissues. It also contains biotin, which prevents hair loss.

6. Walnuts: Walnuts, along with other nuts such as almonds and cashews, provide zinc and healthy fats that contribute to the growth and repair of hair cells.

7. Eggs: Eggs are a source of zinc and biotin, a B vitamin that maintains the health of hair follicles and stimulates blood circulation in the scalp.

8. Bitter chocolate: This delicious delicacy contains minerals such as iron, zinc and copper that improve blood flow to the scalp, stimulating faster hair growth and keeping hair thick and shiny.

9. Chickpeas: Chickpeas are rich in protein and contain zinc and manganese, which strengthen and stimulate hair growth. They are also a source of vitamin A, linked to reducing dandruff and dryness.

Incorporate these Zinc-rich foods in your diet can help you maintain healthy hair and promote their natural growth. However, he remembers that a balanced diet in general is also essential to maintain hair health and general well-being.

Don’t underestimate the power of nutrition to achieve stronger, more beautiful hair. Take care of your hair from the inside out!