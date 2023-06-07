Recall from the market of tuna and radicchio sauce, produced by Cucina Nostrana, due to the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The lot withdrawn by the company is number 23214 23215, the packs weigh approximately 250 grams, with the CE IT 2340 production plant mark and expiry date 24 or 25 June 2023. The Cucina Nostrana Srl company, based in Maerne (Ve), therefore invites – as reported on the website of the Ministry of Health – “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale”.