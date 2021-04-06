Foods banned at high blood pressure are named: experts from the medical community Action on Salt recommend that people with high blood pressure stop eating foods high in salt, especially jerky. Writes about this Express.

The experts noted that certain foods have a big impact on blood pressure levels. For example, the high salt content of many meat products can have a negative effect on blood pressure and increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

According to experts, even meat delicacies, on the packaging of which they write “with a low concentration of salt”, contain a large amount of “sodium, which is dangerous for hypertensive patients.” According to Action on Salt, high salt intake disrupts the sodium balance in the body, leading to fluid buildup and, subsequently, high blood pressure.

It is noted that the main source of daily salt consumption is bread and rolls, sandwiches, as well as sausages and deli meats.

In early April, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov listed eight worst consequences of hypertension. The doctor said that this disease can lead to heart attack or stroke, and also increases the risk of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. High blood pressure can cause atrial fibrillation, ischemic cardiomyopathy, erectile dysfunction, and kidney failure.

