Friday 25 November, at 12.45, in via Campana 270, in Pozzuoli (Naples), at Multicenter School, founding partner of Underkitchen.it, the innovative startup with social value whose mission is to transform Italian hotel schools into laboratories of international cuisine, the Malaysian embassy, ​​with the participation of Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, will sponsor the first edition of Chef Ambassador, the project signed by Underkitchen.it aimed at promoting the dishes and flavors of international cuisines at inside the Italian hotel institutes. For the first time, a foreign state is making its tradition and knowledge of cooking available to Italian students. The students of the Hotel Institute, coordinated by the cooks made available by the Malaysian embassy, ​​will prepare a series of typical Malaysian dishes.

The aim of the project is to disseminate the dishes and preserve the cooking traditions of each country and make its original ingredients known, also by placing them alongside Italian products, preparing them in schools with artisanal processes and presenting them to the consumer market at affordable prices. A sustainable opportunity to include international cuisine in schools’ training plans, generating at the same time a social, occupational and educational impact.

A press conference will follow, attended by the ambassador and the Underkitchen project managers, and a buffet entirely dedicated to the Malaysian national dish par excellence: Rendang, prepared by the students of the hotel school. A unique event of its kind, sponsored by a sovereign state, at the center of educational and social themes, the basis of the relaunch of the Italian school, for a richer education that knows how to look to the future and to the job market.