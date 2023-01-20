Our mind is very curious, when we want to think about something, sometimes it seems to block it, especially if we are looking for a specific word. There are many games and activities focused on this, for example, the game called “enough” where you try to find words that start with a letter. We also notice this mental block when we want to help children with their vocabulary homework, but luckily the information age has our back.

So if you are looking food with j, we bring a list of foods that start with that letter. If you feel stuck and can’t remember any food with jIt is normal, surely now that you read the following list you will be surprised not to have remembered these foods.

food with J

if you are looking foods that start with j in spanishin this list we share several fruits and vegetables with j, as well as dishes and drinks.

crab

jicama

Jalapeno

Jelly

Jamon

Smoked ham

Serrano ham

Turkey ham

jamoncillo

Corn syrup

Maple syrup

Sherry

Jerichalla

jicaleta

tomatoes

jocoque

Juice

Jujuba

Ginger

Jewish

Mackerel

Wild pig

Jocote

jelupe

Rush

As you can see, there is a lot of food with j, most of it is quite popular, another depending on your country or region will not be so familiar to you, but at the same time this type of activity that makes us look for new information allows us to broaden our panorama. .

If you investigate what that food that you do not know is about, you may even want to try it or prepare it yourself.

Likewise, if you were looking for this vocabulary for a game and you want to have extra points or prevent your word from being repeated, you can add some specification to the chosen food. For example, in the case of hams, there are many and different ones, although we share only a few. The same can happen in the case of juice, if you choose a particular juice there is less chance of a repeat.