And footage from a video clip, filmed by a camera attached to a policeman’s uniform, published the chaotic scene at the wedding, where many guests showed signs of illness due to food cooked with hemp..

The video showed the officers questioning the couple, the caterer and her staff, and one of the invitees could be heard saying: “We have all been affected in some way by what was put into the food.”

Police said between 30 to 40 people attended the party.

The footage also showed the bride, Dania Glenny, 42, looking on while the police interrogated the unidentified groom, who denied any knowledge of what was happening, and was even stunned to the point of asking: “Why would anyone do such a thing?!”.

Glennie denied her involvement, asserting that she did not ask caterers to include cannabis in the food served to guests.

The police pointed out that some of the guests at the reception were using “marijuana” personally, but the officers said that someone had intentionally put the drug in the food without the guests’ knowledge, stressing that this was “illegal.”“.

In the video, a policeman is heard telling the couple: “If people have their own (cannabis), that’s a thing, but if someone puts it in everyone’s food, including minors for example, that’s the problem.”.

The bride and caterer Jocelyn Bryant, 31, turned themselves in to police on Monday, Fox 35 reported, and were charged with “tampering, negligence and marijuana delivery.”