Food | White strawberries appeared in the shops in the middle of winter – This is what it's all about

White strawberries are sold in shops whose customers like to buy more special fruit and vegetable products.

Part Finns may have come across a special sight in the fruit and vegetable department of Ruokakaupa in recent days: white strawberries. The white strawberries of the variety called Florida Pearl went on sale in selected S group stores last week.

Common strawberries are greenish-white when raw and turn red when ripe. Florida Pearl strawberries, on the other hand, are white when ripe, and their seeds are red. The variety is otherwise known as pineapple strawberry, and they are said to have aromas of pineapple and vanilla.

Sales manager of the S group supermarket Katarina Vikman says that white strawberries were first sold in S group stores last year from mid-March to the end of May. Now they came back into the selection in week 4.

“It is such a seasonal product. We wanted to test it last year in stores where we see that there is a demand for the specialties of fruit and vegetable products. That is, on top of the basic selection, these kind of slightly more special products on a batch basis,” Vikman tells HS.

Last In 2018, white strawberries were sold in about a hundred stores, and this year the product is also available in about a hundred “special demand stores”.

“Last year it sold quite well, several thousand boxes in two and a half months.”

Vikman has not received feedback from customers about strawberries that is more detailed than sales data.

According to Vikman, in connection with white strawberries, stores are instructed to use a product information poster, which supports getting to know the more special product.

“It's such a special product that surely the consumer also needs information at the time of purchase. It says that this should be white when ripe and green when raw.”

Florida The Pearl variety is Fruitnet-according to the website, developed at the University of Florida, where a Japanese strawberry variety was crossed with a local variety. According to the American company Emco Cal, which owns the variety, strawberries are planted in November–June, and the crop is harvested 50–60 days after planting.

The strawberries sold in the S group's stores are grown in Spain, where it is currently in season. They are slightly more expensive than regular strawberries. For example, in Kaaren Prisma, 250 grams of regular strawberries cost 3.29 euros on Thursday, while white strawberries cost 4.29 euros.

White people strawberries landed in Britain last winter, when the store chain Marks & Spencer (M&S) included them in its selection. The Daily Mail said at the time that the chain promises that white strawberries are as sweet as traditional red strawberries.

Responsible for M&S strawberry purchases Tom Pedley said a year ago that the chain wanted products in its selection that no one else has yet.

“Our customers are very excited when we launch new flavored or hybrid products,” Pedley told The Daily Mail.