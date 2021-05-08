Food What kind of cake is right for your mom? We chose five tasty recipes that you are guaranteed to succeed with

A cream cake is always a sure choice, but if you want a variation, make a Mother’s Day-looking brownie or an easy five-ingredient pie.

Paragraph is again the time of year when mothers are celebrated.

And what better way to celebrate than by making a cake.

We compiled the baking instructions published in Helsingin Sanomat and Gloria’s food & wine magazine. Includes a cream cake, a fun pancake cake and a quietly finished delicacy.

Some of the pastries are such that they can be prepared well only on Mother’s Day morning. In some instructions, you should make the cake base the night before, leaving only filling and decorating in the morning.

For lovers of topping cake

If you crave a traditional style stuffed cake, give it a try Victoria sponge i.e. berry cream cake. It’s a so-called “knock cake” that isn’t frosted at all. The cake base should be made the day before the offer, it is only for the benefit of the cake. The cake cuts more beautifully and does not crumble. For example, you can store the base by lifting it over a plate and leaving the pan on top of the base to protect it. This prevents the cake from drying out.

Cut, moisten and fill the cake only in the morning. In this guide, the filling will be whipped cream, lemon curd or jam and berries.

Only five ingredients

A banoffee made without an oven and with little ingredients is so easy that even a younger baker can help to make it. The delicacy combines biscuit base, caramel, banana and whipped cream.

The recipe uses caramelized condensed milk, which is often found in stores near baking supplies or on a canned shelf. If a caramelized version is not found, you can make toffee-themed caramel yourself from regular condensed milk. The product caramels when the unopened jar is boiled in water at medium heat, under the lid for about two hours. The usual caramel sauce is not suitable for the pie, as it is too flowing.

It only takes five ingredients to make a banoffe.­

A trendy popcorn cake

A lemon pokake cake or popcorn cake is well suited for spring. The idea of ​​attack cakes is ingenious: holes are punched in the surface of the baked cake, which are filled with something delicious. In this guide, the colossus has a surprise lemon curdia, and finally the cake is finished with a lemon cream cheese icing.

The jujuna of the pokecake is the holes made in the base of the cake, which are filled with lemon curd.­

Vegan party cake

The wonderfully colorful “cheesecake” is also suitable for someone who does not use dairy products or eggs. The cake filling is made from mango, unflavoured cream cheese-like oat spread, tahini, syrup and oat whiskey. You can use either fresh mango or canned mango.

In this cake, too, the base should be ready in the evening, as it must be cooled in the refrigerator before it can be removed from the pan and filled. Filling is fast in the morning.

The vegan “cheesecake” is decorated with fresh fruit.­

Quietly finished delicacy

If you do not want to wake up the party with the sound of an electric mixer, make a stir-frying filling with browning. When you use a spiral whisk when mixing, you will cause the cocoa powder containers to break down. Brownie may sound like a regular treat for a holiday, but the biscuits pressed on the surface of the pastry make it look good. Remember that the brownie is allowed to stay a little doughy in the middle – it is a sign that the end result is succulent.