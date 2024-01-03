Food | We eat in a completely different way than 20 years ago – “Exceptional in our food history”, says the professor

Although we eat healthier than before, we are not necessarily healthier. The nutrition science professor explains what causes the imbalance.

Oona Laine HS

10:48 am | Updated 11:44 am

Before after all, we ate clean and versatile. The keeper's roots were dangling on the table, and the meat also came from a nearby farm. The new generation of bottle goers, on the other hand, pops processed snacks and washes them down with soda, which has preservatives in the bottle.

It has not been possible to avoid hearing such an argument in Finland. But does the stereotype stick?