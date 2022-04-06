The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) warns consumers not to use the product Epimedyumlu Macun. This herbal paste with honey contains sildenafil, a substance that is used in medicines for erectile dysfunction. This should only be prescribed by doctors and should not be contained in foodstuffs. The watchdog orders companies to remove the potency-enhancing honey from the market.

