“What I want today is that for dry products, not perishable, there are no longer these expiration dates but only a date of manufacture”, indicated, Friday October 16 on franceinfo, Guillaume Garot, PS deputy of Mayenne and author of the Garot law (2016) against food waste. On this national day against food waste, the deputy will table a new bill next week.

You want to do away with the minimum durability date for a product, the famous “Best to be consumed” and not the best before date (which is a health indicator). You no longer want them for which products?

Pasta, rice … For example. As is done today on salt or sugar. On your sugar packet there is no expiration date because these are products with a very long shelf life.

What I want today is that we can remove certain blockages, psychological blockages. Guillaume Garot, PS deputy for Mayenne to franceinfo

When you see a date on a product, you say to yourself: “Ah! Beyond the date, I could no longer consume the product”, which is false for these dry, non-perishable products. What I am asking the French government to do is to bring to European level – because it is a European regulation – this idea that, for certain products which are not perishable, which are dry products, there is no plus these expiration dates. But there is only a date of manufacture, so that we leave a mark for the consumer. Once again, I make a distinction, of course, between dry products that are subject to a minimum durability date and fresh products that are there, subject to a consumption deadline for health reasons that must obviously be followed, because it is everyone’s health that is at stake.

Do you think there is a question of accountability and education for the consumer so that they don’t throw away a product as soon as the minimum durability date arrives?

Absolutely. And this is the second component that must really be implemented today. This is the idea of ​​a real food education. Today, this is done in certain classes at school and in certain establishments that have a project around food education. But it is not compulsory.

What I want is that we make compulsory at school, during school time, therefore in the programs, this food education to give each child in France benchmarks for his nutrition, for his behavior. purchasing, environmental benchmarks. Guillaume Garot to franceinfo

Because it also concerns the health of the planet. And then through food, there is a value that is cultural. It is a heritage value. It is of such historic value for our country. There are a lot of things going on around food education, including the fight against food waste. And it is from school that we must pass on our benchmarks and values.

You also mention a device that would be the premium for the empty plate in U Restos, that is to say?

It’s very simple. If we want to be educational throughout childhood and youth, we have to change behavior. The very idea of ​​bringing back your empty tray means that you have finished your plate and therefore it should be able to give the right to encouragement. What I call the empty plate bonus would be, for example, meals that would then be free or a reduction in the price of the meal. It is an extremely concrete way of changing and getting used to new behaviors that are more respectful of one’s food: less throwing away, better consuming. It’s a way to be more responsible.

In this new bill, are you also asking for more control over your 2016 law?

Exactly. This law had a principle: we no longer throw away consumable food with this provision which obliges supermarkets to donate their unsold items to solidarity associations rather than throwing them away. Everyone is for it and today, many supermarkets are doing it. However, the donations that are given are not always of good quality and therefore this is where much stricter state control is needed. Because today, it is clear that these controls are not really carried out. So, what I want is for there to be a real waste police in the sense of strong public control. This means that State officials – who are competent in the repression of fraud or food hygiene prescriptions – would be responsible for this mission of fighting food waste, in particular on the donation of unsold goods – and the quality of these donations – from supermarkets to solidarity associations. [*Tous les ans en France, 10 millions de tonnes de denrées alimentaires sont gaspillées : un tiers dans notre consommation quotidienne et un autre tiers à la production.]