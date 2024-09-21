Pope Francis condemned this Saturday, September 21, the waste of food that he considered “a scandal” especially in the face of so many countries that are starving, during an audience with the Italian Financial Guard.

According to the criteria of

“Food waste is a scandal! (…) How can we explain the current world hunger, when there is so much waste in developed societies? This is terrible.“, said the Pope.

If they stopped making weapons for a year, world hunger would end

The Pope also regretted that there are “States that, despite having enormous resources, remain isolated at the financial level or in the global market” and reiterated that “if they stopped manufacturing weapons for a year, world hunger would end” but For some, “weapons are better than solving hunger.”

The Pope praised the Italian financial police officers for their role in “monitoring the duty of every citizen to contribute to the needs of the State according to criteria of equity, without favouring the strongest” and for “combating the inappropriate use of the Internet and social networks”.

“Whether it is in relation to tax collection or in the fight against undeclared and poorly paid work – this is another scandal – or, in any case, harmful to human dignity, your action is of paramount importance,” he told them.

Pope Francis. Photo:EFE Share

He also urged them to “combating corruption and promoting legality. That corruption that happens under the table”“Corruption reveals antisocial behavior so strong that it dissolves the validity of relationships and the pillars on which a society is founded,” he said.

He valued his “fight against the scourge of drug trafficking, the merchants of death”“Your service is not limited to the protection of victims, but includes the attempt to help those who make mistakes to be reborn: in fact, by acting with respect and moral integrity, you can touch consciences, showing the possibility of a different life,” he added.

In conclusion, he asked everyone to “build an alternative to the globalization of indifference, which destroys with violence and war, but also neglects the care of society and the environment.”

EFE