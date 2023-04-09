How big is “food waste”?

Extravagance costs Tunisians 5 percent of their food spending budget.

The value of food wasted from families annually is estimated at 576 million dinars ($184.74 million), according to the National Institute of Consumption.

Figures issued by the Institute of Consumer Consumption confirmed the growing phenomenon of food waste in the behavior of Tunisians, especially during the month of Ramadan, with 66 percent of food being destroyed.

Among these foods, bread comes at the top of the list of items thrown in the trash, with a percentage of 46 percent.

Grains come in second place with 30 percent, sweets with 20 percent, meat with 19 percent, milk and its derivatives with 18 percent, vegetables with 14 percent, beverages with 13.4 percent, and eggs with 5.5 percent, which are high rates in light of the economic difficulties.

Why this waste?

Experts attribute the growing phenomenon of waste and food waste to various psychological, behavioral and objective reasons.

For his part, sociologist Adel Ayari does not see any contradiction between the economic conditions of Tunisians and the high levels of consumption to the point of waste. He told Sky News Arabia:

“The consumption pattern, which is characterized by waste in Ramadan, has psychological and social motives, as the holy month is an opportunity for Tunisian families exhausted by economic and social conditions, to reunite the family and practice festive rituals.”

“These rituals include keenness to renew the house’s utensils and its decoration, and go beyond it to acquire delicious and delicious food, and celebrate Sufi songs and keep pace with spiritual celebrations.”

“The ceremonial rituals associated with Ramadan are exaggerated and push the Tunisian to waste food and purchase foodstuffs, especially as he schedules his purchases during the hours of fasting, so he buys more than he needs and forgets the high prices for a temporary period, in search of enjoying the Ramadan atmosphere.”

Ramadan.. an occasion to compete

A specialist in sociology added, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

“Ramadan has become an occasion for competition in highlighting cooking skills, and this popular culture encourages expenses and consumption, despite the high prices, and appears especially among middle-class families who are keen to display and brag about their celebrations.”

“These behaviors have given the month of fasting an exaggerated consumption dimension, which peaks with the Eid celebrations, weakens the purchasing power and exhausts the family budget in light of the economic crisis.”

How can this phenomenon be reduced?

The head of the Tunisian Organization for Consumer Guidance, Lotfi Riahi, called for the implementation of measures to reduce food waste, including:

Classifying vegetables and fruits in the selling spaces into old or new vegetables, in order to reduce the phenomenon of waste when a citizen buys large quantities of vegetables and fruits for a period of time, and finds himself facing their spoilage after a short period.

“Improving the quality of pastries and bread, because the poor quality of bread does not allow families to store it and reuse it a day after purchasing it.”

It is noteworthy that Tunisian families face many difficulties in providing their daily needs, in light of the insane rise in prices in the recent period, due to the economic crisis and the high inflation rate to 10.1 percent by the beginning of 2023.