To reduce food waste, as well as on the agri-food supply chain, “it would also be necessary to act on domestic behavior. In fact, if it seems difficult to prevent food losses during the production and processing processes, it is certainly simpler to act by reducing domestic waste, educating and raising awareness among the population towards these aspects. In this sense, at least three could be the most strategic choices to implement: planning shopping, storing food correctly and knowing how to read labels, if anything, avoiding considering already waste what may still be legitimately consumed or to be consumed”. Thus immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste.

“Certainly the objective to be achieved is complex, especially if we think that the responsibility of individuals and institutions is somehow attenuated by the complexity of the factors that contribute to making nutrition a structural problem of global scope around which interests intertwine , speculation, climate change, as well as shameful waste. But this does not prevent everyone from being able to do their part in the confusing scenario. It’s just a question of will”, reiterates Minelli.

The immunologist’s considerations underline how “in the time of chronic diet disorder, characterized by the almost maniacal control of one’s weight and the calories consumed following often improvised diets, it happens and not infrequently that one finds oneself faced with real inconsistencies with respect to which everyone it goes on its own, without communicating.Of course, if eating well and living healthy is an objective desired by everyone, it would also be ethical and correct to commit to respecting the value of food and guaranteeing access to food for the entire population as a fundamental right. Starting from the attention not to waste food, simply avoiding letting it go forward.”

“After all, it would be enough to take a look at the tables at parties, banquets and receptions to realize that at least 50% of the food ends up being too much and often thrown away”, he recalls.

“This is why greater coordination at an institutional level between restaurants and food and drink establishments and voluntary associations that assist the needy would be an achievement of civilization which local health authorities and civic administrations should take care of, in collaboration with Caritas and soup kitchens. “Some already do it, but not all yet. For this reason it would be desirable for producer and trade associations, especially in the agricultural sector, to prepare ad hoc initiatives, organizing virtuous circuits for sorting excess fresh food”, concludes Minelli.