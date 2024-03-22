Working in the Mexican formal sector has different advantages, such as having labor rights guaranteed by the Federal Labor Law (LFT)one of them being grocery vouchersbut can they pay you with them instead of money?

Under this understanding, according to current Mexican labor laws, companies and employers can pay a part of the salary of workers in the Mexican formal sector in food vouchers.

However, it must be made clear, Not all of a Mexican worker's salary can be covered with food vouchers. In fact, there are two ways in which the maximum amount that can be awarded can be calculated.

In this sense, one of the schemes offered by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which consists, according to the Article 27 of the Social Security Law, in which this cannot exceed 40% of the value of the monthly Measurement and Update Unit (UMA)..

For its part, another of the schemes for Calculating the maximum amount of food vouchers is based on the Income Tax, better known as ISR. Which allows companies and employers to give, as part of the salary, the equivalent of the monthly UMA. However, this amount can only be given 7 times a year..

It is worth mentioning that, according to the official website of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), “the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA) is the economic reference in pesos to determine the amount of payment of the obligations and assumptions provided for in the federal laws, the federal entities, as well as in the legal provisions that emanate from all previous”.

For 2024, the value of the UMA was as follows:

It is worth mentioning, for its part, that food vouchers have certain limitations when it comes to using them, since You cannot pay for services, such as water, electricity and telephone with them, because their objective is to pay for basic products, such as food and clothing..

Meanwhile, according to the provisions of article 7 and article 27 of the Income Tax Law, the food vouchers that companies give to their workers cannot be exchanged for money or used to buy alcohol or tobacco.