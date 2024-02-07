From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/07/2024 – 17:57

According to data released by IBGE, in December, the food and beverage group recorded higher monthly inflation in both indices (+1.11% in IPCA; and +1.20% in INPC), driven by the prices of the subgroup food at home (+1.34%, in IPCA; +1.39, in INPC).

Given the scenario, the use of food vouchers contributed 52.7% to the purchase of basic food baskets by Brazilians, according to research by the benefits company Alelo and Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas).

Comparing with the performance in 2022, this growth corresponds to 4.3%. In fact, the use of the product impacts 13.6% on the income of workers in the private sector, with a formal contract in the period, which was R$ 2,841 on average, generally linked to the construction (R＄ 456.1) and services (R$ 456.1) sectors. R＄410.2).

Workers who use the Meal Voucher (VR) were able to eat 10 meals in December, one meal per working day, for two weeks. The benefit lasted for 22 calendar days, depending on the amount debited.

As for the meal benefit, the monthly amount received (R＄ 474.9) is equivalent to 16.7% of the average monthly income of these workers, which corresponds to a decrease of 1.0% compared to December 2022. Professionals The ones that most adhere to the VR are linked to the agricultural (R＄ 544.1) and industry (R＄ 512.6) sectors.

For Brazilians who received both benefits (VA and VR), the sum of the average values ​​in December (R＄861.6) is equivalent to an increase of 30.3% to the average income received in the period of R＄2,841.

The percentages reinforce the importance of benefits as a complement to workers' monthly income. The drop recorded, mainly in meals, is due more to the increase in income in the period, which grew above the average benefits granted.

Average spend per transaction

In December, food voucher beneficiaries had an average expenditure of R＄92.6, which corresponds to a drop of 4.5% compared to the same month in 2022, once inflation is taken into account.

Looking regionally, the highest average values ​​were identified in completed transactions: in Paraíba (R＄ 120.1), Alagoas (R＄ 116.5), Sergipe (R＄ 114.3); and the smallest, in Minas Gerais (R＄ 75.7), Roraima (R＄ 84.4) and Bahia (R＄ 85).

As for dining out with VR, the average value per transaction was R＄40.4, having an impact of -4.5% in the last 12 months. In regional terms, the highest average values ​​per transaction occurred in Piauí (R＄60), Sergipe (R＄52.3) and Roraima (R＄50); and the smallest: in Minas Gerais (R＄ 31.3), in Amazonas (R＄ 34.4) and Paraná (R＄ 33.6).

In nominal terms, it is worth noting that the results reveal that the average expenditure per transaction remained practically unchanged, that is, it did not follow the average consumer inflation in the last 12 months (+4.62%).

According to data from Novo Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), released by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the Brazilian economy ended the year 2023 with a balance of 1,483,598 formal jobs, a net result of 23,257,812 admissions and 21,774,214 dismissals in the period.

Compared to the result of 2022, the year in which 2,013,261 formal vacancies were created, the balance recorded in 2023 was around 26.3% lower. During the 12 months of 2023, the sectors that had the most open vacancies were: construction sectors (+6.6%), services (+4.4%), commerce (+2.9%), agriculture (+2. 1%) and industry (+1.5%).

The professionals admitted received remuneration of R＄2,026 in December 2023 and R＄2,048 in 2023.