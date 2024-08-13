Food | Use canned broths and oils completely, the food writer tells you how

Food|For example, you shouldn’t throw away the broth of pickles, olives and beets, because they add flavor to many dishes.

A refrigerator a row of canned onions basking in the cold light, with mostly only stock or oil left. The labels say, among other things, olive, sun-dried tomato, pickled cucumber and beetroot. What the hell would you do with these?

Tara Junker is known as a food writer and food influencer.

“You should feel free to taste these kinds of broths and oils, so you know how they taste and you can start thinking about which dishes the flavors could fit into”, encourages the food writer Tara Junker.

Junker shared his tips for using the bottoms of cans. With the help of tips, the saltiness, acidity, vinegar or other aromas of the broths can be used both in pasta sauces and in drinks.

A word of warning: if you’re hoarding ancient candies in your refrigerator, please check the condition of the product before use.

Pickle or pickle broth

The stock of pickles or pickles can be used as a liquid and seasoning when making, for example, hummus or tzatziki, or it can be used on its own as a salad dressing, advises Junker.

The broths of different products have slightly different tastes, some are saltier and others sweeter, which should be taken into account when seasoning food.

“The broth also goes very well with gazpacho,” he advises.

Gazpacho is a soup served cold, to which you can add, for example, salt and vinegar from cucumber broth.

“For drinks, this would go well with a Bloody Mary or a Dirty Martini instead of olive juice.”

Olive broth

There are also some differences in olive broths, so you should taste the broth before using it.

“This is suitable, for example, for pasta sauce. However, you should keep in mind that the broth can be very salty,” says Junker.

In addition, you can use olive stock to fry spinach or similar vegetables, for example. Leafy green vegetables are especially good here, as they absorb flavors well.

Jalapeño broth

“This can be used, for example, to make mayonnaise instead of lemon when you need something acidic. It also brings a little extra kick with its heat,” advises Junker.

Different oils

“First of all, it’s embarrassing to say, but I started using the oils left at the bottom of the jars because they couldn’t be easily poured anywhere and they just stayed on the table,” Junker admits.

Oils must not be poured down the drain, but should be disposed of by soaking the oil in a paper towel and throwing it in organic waste.

Another option is to make good use of the oils, for example, in making mayonnaise. For example, oil from sun-dried tomatoes gives mayonnaise a nice flavor.

“I also like to make a two-ingredient paste with kidney beans and sun-dried tomatoes. Then I just add oil from sun-dried tomatoes until the composition is right,” says Junker.

On the other hand, the can of tuna can be used entirely in a salad, in which case the oil acts as a dressing.

Oils can also be used for frying eggs or vegetables, for example.

Beetroot broth

“Here I have the opposite problem. I use so much broth from beetroot that I have just beetroot waiting in the fridge, because I have already used all the broth,” says Junker.

The broth is well suited for coloring food. For example, boiled eggs get a sweet pink color when they are marinated in beetroot broth after boiling.

Tara Junker likes to serve eggs marinated in beetroot broth, split.

In addition, the broth is suitable for making various spreads, such as hummus.

Junker advises making, for example, a yogurt sauce flavored with beetroot broth and adding vegetables on top to create a colorful dish.

Pineapple juice

Many of you have surely drank canned pineapple juice straight from the jar at one time or another. However, the juice can also be used in other ways.

“Pineapple juice works in a meat marinade if you want a sweet and sour taste,” says Junker.

The juice can also be used when making smoothies or juice ice. In this case, it is good to remember that the juice itself is already very sweet, so it is not necessary to add sugar.