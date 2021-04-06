Food US suffers from shortage of bag ketchup: Ketchup giant Heinz says demand is stronger than supply

Market leader Heinz has increased its production by about a quarter, but is unable to meet the huge demand.

Stateside Demand for portion-packed ketchup bags is so huge that manufacturers are unable to meet the need, according to AFP and the economic magazine Wall Street Journal. The situation is due to the increase in demand for takeaway food and home-delivered portions. Ketchup bags are placed according to these doses, but the situation is also affected by the US Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC). instructions.

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC has instructed restaurants to replace open foods such as ketchup bottles on tables with the most hygienic options, such as sachets. Thus, the demand for sachets has also increased in those restaurants where on-site dining is allowed.

Ketchup market leader Kraft Heinz has increased the production of sachets by about a quarter, the company was told AFP.

Heinz will produce about 12 billion sachets this year, but the company says supply is not enough to meet demand. Attempts have been made to alleviate the situation by developing a ketchup dispenser for restaurant use, which does not need to be touched.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price of ketchup bags has risen 13 percent since January 2020, which is felt in the wallets of restaurateurs.

Situation has also affected demand for bottled ketchup: According to the Wall Street Journal, bottled ketchup was sold in grocery stores in the first corona year in 2020 by about 15 percent more than in 2019, when the corona pandemic had not yet broken out.

Some American restaurants using Heinz ketchup have had to source their sauces elsewhere due to the company’s delivery difficulties, says e.g. New York Post.